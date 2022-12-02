25 Moving Long-Distance 'Miss You' Quotes To Send Your Love

It's awful missing someone and wishing they were there, by your side, but they're not. In those times, the best long-distance relationship quotes can express just how much you miss your partner while also offering you comfort in between seeing each other.

I've been in my fair share of long-distance relationships (or LDRs). They consist of Skype dates and awkward time differences. You never stop wishing your person could be there for you when times are tough.

Long-distance couples learn to become okay with phone calls and text messages when what you really want is to hold your partner in your arms and never let them go.

But you don't get that privilege in a long-distance relationship. Instead, you get fleeting moments and plans broken with "maybe" and "another time."

You plan to take trips to visit, and, for a brief moment, you're reminded of what it's like to be in a relationship when your partner can be there for you at the drop of a hat.

Long-distance relationships ensure each partner knows the other's value. You don't get to spend a whole lot of time with them, so, when you do, it's not spent arguing or fighting trivially. Time spent with your partner means listening and understanding to what they need.

You truly learn to value people when you can't see them every day, and these quotes come in handy when you're looking for the words to explain just how you feel.

Best long-distance 'miss you' quotes

1. “No matter where I am, no matter where I go, your heart is my northern light, I will always find my way home.“ — Michael Kilby

2. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but it sure makes the rest of you lonely.” — Charles M. Schulz

3. “That farewell kiss which resembles greeting, that last glance of love which becomes the sharpest pang of sorrow.” — George Eliot

4. “Love will travel as far as you let it. It has no limits.” — Dee King

5. “Ocean separates lands, not souls.” — Munia Khan

Photo: Kristine Valberg and So Swell Edu / Canva

6. “Distance means so little when someone means so much.” — Tom McNeal

7. “I exist in two places, here and where you are.” — Margaret Atwood

8. “In many ways, the art of love is largely the art of persistence.” — Albert Ellis

9. “As contraries are known by contraries, so is the delights of presence best known by the torments of absence.” — Alcibiades

10. “Time is the longest distance between two places.” — Tennesse William

Photo: Kristine Valberg and So Swell Edu / Canva

11. “Distance is not for the fearful, it’s for the bold. It’s for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It’s for those who know a good thing when they see it, even if they don’t see it nearly enough.” — Meghan Daum

12. “But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it.” — Calla Quinn

13. “The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” — Charles Dickens

14. “But I must admit, I miss you quite terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby.” — Lemony Snicket

15. “A thing is mighty big when time and distance cannot shrink it.”— Zora Neale Hurston

Photo: Kristine Valberg and So Swell Edu / Canva

16. “You don’t develop courage by being happy in your relationships every day. You develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.” — Epicurus

17. “She affected me, even when she was absent.” — Shannon A. Thompson

18. “I believe in the immeasurable power of love; that true love can endure any circumstance and reach across any distance.” — Steve Maraboli

19. “I don’t cry because we’ve been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” — Donna Lynn Hope

20. “Can miles truly separate? If you want to be with someone you love, aren’t you already there?" — Richard Bach

Photo: Kristine Valberg and So Swell Edu / Canva

21. “Missing someone gets easier everyday because even though you get one day further from the last time you saw them, you are one day closer to the next time you will see them.”— Mark Ebert

22. “I can bear the distance but cannot imagine a life without you. For you I will go through the distance and the heartaches. You are my one and only.” — Montana Lee

23. “I close my eyes, thinking that there is nothing like an embrace after an absence, nothing like fitting my face into the curve of his shoulder and filling my lungs with the scent of him.” — Jodi Picoult

24. “In true love the smallest distance is too great and the greatest distance can be bridged.” — Hans Nouwens

25. “My heart is your home, wherever in the world you are – you will always have a place to stay." — K.A. Hill

Isabella Ong is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.