50 Most Romantic Love Quotes Perfect For Your Marriage Proposal & Wedding Vows

The perfect way to tell your soon-to-be husband or wife how you feel.

When it comes to love, when you know, you know — that's what they tell you, anyway.

And, while that may very well be true, more often than not, you may not know exactly how to tell someone you love them and want to spend the rest of your life with them.

Whether it's your initial marriage proposal or you're working on writing your wedding vows, you want the perfect romantic love quotes.

Expressing how you feel can be so tough, especially when the stakes are so high. You're in love, and this is the story they'll be telling for years! You'll hear this story at family gatherings, told to your future kids and new friends over and over again and again until death do you part.

Figuring out a proposal idea is hard enough without planning out your whole proposal speech. There's so much you might include like the little bits and pieces of your love story, all the things you love about your significant other, and your dreams of a shared future. And how can you do it all with one romantic gesture that will get the ring on their finger?

This list of 50 romantic love quotes is a great source of inspiration for those marriage proposal speech ideas. Or, you can use some of these tried and true love quotes as inspiration for your wedding vows, if you want!

Romantic Quotes About Love

1. “Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it a meaning.” — Anonymous

2. “Once in a while, right in the middle of ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale.” — Anonymous

3. “Love is a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” —​ Aristotle

4. “There is no instinct like that of the heart.” — ​Lord Byron

5. “And for one second, it was like I could feel the timing clicking together, finally pieces falling into place.” — Sarah Dessen

6. “You don’t need someone to complete you, you just need someone to accept you completely.” — ​Anonymous

7. “The real power of a man is in the size of a smile of the woman sitting next to him.” — ​Anonymous

Short Love Quotes

8. “I want to be with you till my last page.” — A.R. Asher

9. “I love to hear you talk and get lost in your eyes.” — Anonymous

10. “I want to be your favorite hello and hardest goodbye.” — Anonymous

11. “I don’t need the world, I just need you.” — Katy B

12. “In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you.” — Anonymous

13. “By the way, I’m wearing the smile you gave me.” — Anonymous

14. “The first time I saw you my heart whispered, 'That’s the one.'” —​ Anonymous

15. “You have a place in my heart no one else could ever have.” — Krista Ritchie

16. “You make me happy in a way no one else can.” —​ Bernard F. Ascunsion

17. “I love her and that’s the beginning and the end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

18. “I love the feeling I get when I see your smile.” — ​Anonymous

19. “I just can’t get you off my mind and why would I even try?” —​ Chase Coy

20. “I could start fires with what I feel for you.” —​ David Ramirez

21. “I want a new life and I want it with you.” —​ Anonymous

22. “Every time I see you I fall in love all over again.” —​ Anonymous

23. “I fell in love with the way you touched my heart.” —​ Anonymous

24. “I just want to make you as happy as you make me.” — ​Anonymous

25. “You’re mine and only mine.” — ​Anonymous

26. “All that you are is all I’ll ever need.” — ​Anonymous

27. “I don’t want someone like you, I want you.” —​ Anonymous

True Love Quotes

28. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson

29. “My love for you is a journey; starting at forever and ending at never.” — Anonymous

30. “I love you and I will love you until I die, and if there is life after that, I’ll love you then too.” — Anonymous

31. “Meeting you was fate, becoming your friend was a choice, but falling in love with you was beyond my control.” — Anonymous

32. “If I could turn back the clock, I’d find you sooner and love you longer.” —​ Anonymous

33. “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

34. “For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It’s a person. And we are finally home.” — Anna and Etienne

35. “One day I caught myself smiling for no reason and then I realized I’d been thinking of you.” — Anonymous

36. “I lost my way all the way to you, and in you, I found all the way back to me.” — Atticus

37. “Of all the music I’ve ever heard, it’s your voice that calms my soul.” — Anonymous

38. “I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you.” —​ Ben Folds

39. “Every love story is beautiful but ours is my favorite.” —​ Anonymous

40. “All I want to do is spend my life loving you and making you happy.” — ​Anonymous

41. “If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.” — ​Jane Austen

42. “To the world, you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Dr. Suess

43. “As soon as you walked into my life, I understood why it didn’t work out with anyone else.” — ​Anonymous

44. “This is my confession. As dark as I am, I will always find enough light to adore you to pieces, with all of my pieces.” — Johnny Nguyen

45. “Because I could watch you for a single minute and find a thousand things that I love about you.” —​ Anonymous

46. “I’ve learned that it’s not what I have in my life, but who I have in my life that counts.” — Nishan Panwar

47. “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all you are yet to be.” — Anonymous

48. “Forever is a measure of time used by people who share an ordinary love. Our love is immeasurable, and for us, forever just won’t do.” —​ Anonymous

49. “You’re my favorite place to go when my mind searches for peace.” —​ Anonymous

50. “I love you bigger than the sky, through all the galaxies, and beyond.” —​ Anonymous

