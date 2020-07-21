Who Is Charlotte Lawrence? Details About Charlie Puth's Ex-Girlfriend & Their Apparent Breakup

Charlie Puth and Charlotte Lawrence have broken up!

Charlie Puth is officially back on the market.

The singer — famously known for dating Selena Gomez before she got back together with Justin Bieber (pre-Hailey Baldwin days) — confirmed that he is indeed a bachelor again.

Charlie Puth's girlfriend was Charlotte Lawrence, an up-and-coming singer. According to Hollywood Life, in 2019 Puth posted a Valentine's Day photo of he and Lawrence that first announced their relationship.

So who is Charlotte Lawrence? We have all the details about Charlie Puth's girlfriend and of their break up.

1. Puth and Lawrence have broken up.

On June 17, Puth posted this video on Instagram with the caption "I'm single if you're wondering."

He does not say why they broke up, but all we know is that one of the most eligible bachelors out there is now single again and ready to mingle.

2. They announced their relationship on Instagram.

On Feb. 14, Puth shared a black and white mirror pic of he and Lawrence standing super close together and looking very "couple-y." Puth had his arm wrapped around his new beau and captioned the photo: "Happy valentine's day" along with a heart emoji.

Puth's fans noted how rare it was for him to post a photo of a girl, but they were here for his new relationship.

“OMGGGGGGGG TWO OF MY FAVVVVV," one fan wrote.

3. There's been some speculation about their relationship.

Puth and Lawrence have been spending a lot of time together recently which, of course, sparked rumors that they were dating. Just a few days before Valentine's Day, on Feb. 12, they stepped out together at Coach's Fall 2019 NYFW Collection Event at the American Stock Exchange in New York City. He stopped to take a photo with his new girl before she went to sit front-row at the show.

And of course, everyone took notice of that move.

Prior to that, they were seen leaving a Dave Chappelle and John Mayer show in West Hollywood with one of Lawrence's best friends, Kaia Gerber.

4. She's a singer on the rise.

Lawrence is only 18, and she's already making a name for herself in the music industry. Not only has she already released her debut EP, Young, but she also premiered her single "Stole Your Car" through Harper's Bazaar.

She also opened for Lauv during his fall 2018 world tour. And all of Puth and Lawrence's fans are understandably wondering if the new couple will use their romance to come up with a collaboration.

5. She's a songwriter, too.

She first started to gain notoriety when she did her own sultry rendition of the Grease hit "You're The One That I Want." Her other singles, "Seventeen" and "Sleep Talking" earned her even more success on Spotify.

After her first album dropped, she sold out shows all over the world at small venues. She even collaborated with Kaskade on their breakup song "Cold As Stone."

6. Her dad created Scrubs.

Bill Lawrence, Charlotte Lawrence's dad, created the hit NBC show Scrubs. Her mom, Christa Miller, starred in the show alongside Zach Braff. He had remained a close family friend since the show ended and is often spotted in the VIP section of the 18-year-old's concerts.

Online, Charlotte Lawrence and Braff refer to one another as uncle and niece. He even shared a photo of himself, his "niece" and Puth.

"Tried to take a sweet picture with my pseudo-niece and got photobombed by an up and coming musician," he captioned the photo, seemingly hinting that the relationship was there all along.

7. She's a model.

In addition to her music career, Lawrence is also a model, signed by IMG. She's been seen on the editorial pages in Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue, and has been the face of major fashion campaigns like Fendi, Cynthia Rowley, and Balmain.

Most recently was on the cover of V-Magazine's Spring 2019 issue. In that, she was interviewed by Gerber, who asked her how she celebrated her 18th birthday.

"I had a 'dager.' A day rager."

She also called herself a "weirdo" growing up, and said she had been singing since a young age.

"When I was five. I was always singing, and it’s funny because neither of my parents sing, or play any instruments, or have any musical talent. I taught myself how to play guitar when I was 11. I’d say it switched over from hobby to career when I was 14, 15."

Still, she got her songwriting skills from her dad.

"Well, it took them a second to fully conceptualize [it] especially because they [aren’t musical]. I used to think, 'It’s so crazy, I’m the only musical one in my family, where does it come from? Blah blah blah.' But no, my dad is such an incredible writer that I think that’s a thousand percent where I get my songwriting [skills]. But they’re both incredible, artistic people, and when they realized this was my dream, they became my number-one fans."

Emily Blackwood is a writer and editor living in California. She covers all things news, pop culture, and true crime.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally posted on February 18, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.