Marie Kondo Announces She's Pregnant With Third Baby — Meet Her Husband, Takumi Kawahara

Marie Kondo is pregnant! The super-neat Netflix star is expecting her third child with husband Takumi Kawahara.

Marie Kondo is best known for her New York Times best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidy Up and her newest Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo which both showcase her expertise in being organized in your home and life.

In her Netflix series, she goes around the country helping those in need of reorganizing and decluttering their homes, creating an impactful change (for the good!) in her client's lives.

But it looks like Kondo is about to make an impactful change in her own life as she prepares for a new addition to her adorable family. On Jan. 28 she let her 3.9 million Instagram followers in on a secret as she shared a snap of her baby bump with the caption, "I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way."

Celebrities from Miranda Kerr to Drew Barrymore issued messages of congratulations in the comments alongside many supportive fans who wished the best to Kondo and her family.

Kondo's Instagram regularly features pictures with her family; including her husband. However, there's not much info about him out.

Who is Marie Kondo's husband, Takumo Kawahara?

He's from Japan.

He was born and raised in Osaka, Japan with his brother and parents.

He graduated from Kure Miyamura High Shcool in 2004. He went on to attend Kanagawa University's Department of Autonomy Administration in the Faculty of Law.

Shortly after, he worked at many different corporations in Osaka in fields including sales support, marketing, and consultation. Much of his job entails him to travel throughout Japan.

He's his wife's manager.

Since Kondo's KonMari method of organization became a global phenomenon, Takumi left his corporate job to become her full-time manager.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

3. He's a talented photographer.

Most of the photos on Marie's Instagram are credited to her husband. Takumi certainly knows his way around a camera as his wife's Instagram feed is always aesthetically-pleasing.

He's the CEO of KonMari Media.

Kondo established KonMari Media, Inc. in 2015 in California. After the success of her first bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidy Up, in 2011, KonMari Media began producing global content based on Marie's knack for organization and tidiness.

He's the father to two daughters plus a new addition.

Marie and Takumi are parents to two adorable girls, Satsuki and Miko. But now, after the news emerged that Marie Kondo is pregnant with the couple's third child, these adorable little girls will have to make room for a baby sibling.

Jonathan Mui is writer and television fanatic. He also enjoys learning new recipes to make for his friends and family, traveling, and reading.