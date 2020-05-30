Why You Should Never Use Purple Shampoo On Dry Hair (And The Best Products To Keep Your Blonde Hair Shiny & Sleek)

We've got the quick answer.

Lately, we've been seeing many hacks and trends discussing the advantages of putting purple shampoo on dry hair. As this news shocked us, we thought it would be best to consult the experts on this latest hair to-do.

With guidance from professional hairstylist and colorist Michelle Cleveland of Hair Addict Salon, we learned that this craze is one they actually don't recommend.

Why should you never use purple shampoo on your dry hair?

It creates blotchy color.

Cleveland states that she doesn’t believe in the theory of purple shampoo on dry hair.

"The point of applying highly pigmented purple shampoo to blonde hair is to brighten it up and color correct any unwanted yellow/gold tones. Applying it to dry hair will leave you with blotchy results because most times (especially in the case of a high lift blonde), the porosity of your hair isn’t consistent from root to end. Uneven porosity will result in the hair strand absorbing more of the product in the over porous parts than others."

Unlike applying traditional shampoo, Cleveland recommends a particular application style when it comes to applying purple shampoo.

"Instead of applying it to your hair dry and then washing, I would instead suggest 'raking' the shampoo through your wet hair as if you were applying a styling product rather than in the traditional back and forth 'sudzing' motion typically associated with shampooing. This allows the highly pigmented color molecules of the shampoo to work their magic before oxidizing."

So, while you shouldn't put purple shampoo on your dry hair — like, ever — there are still products you can use on wet hair. Here are some of our favorite premium purple shampoos, conditioners, and color safe products.

1. SOMA Blonde/Silver Hair Shampoo

Chelsea Berger, Advanced Designer at Salon Eva Michelle in Boston, recommends SOMA Blonde/Silver Hair Shampoos as her go-to purple shampoo.

"For blondes who want to cut those yellow tones, replace your regular shampoo once a week and leave in for 3 minutes. For those who prefer a pearl/gray tone, you can use this twice a week and leave in for 5 minutes."

(Walmart, $16)

2. Chaz Dean Bella Spirit Indigo Toning Cleansing Conditioner

Bella Spirit Indigo Toning Cleansing Conditioner is a twist to the traditional purple shampoo, and that's because it's conditioner. By applying, it gives you the ability to treat and control unwanted warmth as well as enhance cooler tones in your hair. All of the ingredients help to strengthen and protect hair from brass and outside elements.

(Chaz Dean, $80)

3. Biosilk Color Therapy Shampoo

Biosilk Color Safe Shampoo is sulfate-free and cleanses with gentle surfactants to help rid hair of any impurities. This is all done without stripping hair color or adding unneccesary brass. The formula includes rooibos, bamboo extract and silk protein to offer natural protection between washes.

(BioSilk, $17)

4. Colorproof SignatureBlonde Violet Shampoo

ColorProof's SignatureBlonde Violet Shampoo won Launchpad's Readers Choice Award in 2017 for its amazing ability to cut out brass. By brightening and restoring blonde, bleached or silver color-treated hair, this sulfate-free purple shampoo features pure violet pigment that instantly cancels unwanted yellow tones while simultaneously cleansing.

(ColorProof, $44)

5. Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color

A purple shampoo that's safe for daily use? Sign us up! Oribe helps illuminate both blonde and silver hair, as the violet shampoo corrects any brassiness and yellow tones while enhancing natural highlights to create hair that is appearing lit from within and healthier.

(Oribe, $46)

6. IGK Instafamous Blonde Shampoo

Beyond blonde, there are colors such as violet, pale pink, lavender, and even grey tones many individuals try to keep up with and cut the prevention of brass coming through in the color. By using Instafamous daily, you're able to get the silky, workable hair and maintain your perfect color, as it enhances shine and exposes dimensions.

(IGK, $25)

7. R+Co. Sunset Blvd Blonde Shampoo

As this formula is both vegan and cruelty-free, you can't go wrong (ethically and quality) with R+Co's blonde shampoo. R+Co recommends application be done at the mid-level of the hair and worked down (avoiding the roots). This will help amplify your blonde or grey, ashy color and cut any brass that may try and work its way in.

(R+Co, $29)

8. evo Platinum Blonde Colour Boosting Treatment

Another interesting addition to our purple product roundup, evo is not a shampoo or conditioner, but rather, a treatment meant for blonde hair. The list of benefits from the Platinum Blonde Color Boosting include the ability to instantly refresh tones, intensify/extend the life of color-treated hair, soften and condition hair, restore and maintain moisture balance to reduce frizz, and give brilliant shine.

(Evo, $9.95)

