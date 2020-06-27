20 Best Curl Enhancing Products For Wavy Hair

Free your curls!

There's nothing like a gorgeous head of cascading curls to get noticed! But as often as we have those sexy shampoo commercial curls, we have frizzy messes we can barely manage to control.

It's true that it's a bit of a process to find that right curl enhancing products to add to our routine. Sometimes, it even seems impossible to find products that hydrate and shapes your curls to their ideal look.

We want the best curl enhancer products that can tame our unruly mane with as little styling as possible, let alone damaging tools and heat.

And thanks to the internet, here are the best curl enhancing products for wavy hair that may just be the answer to your hair woes.

1. CHI Black Seed Oil Curl Defining Cream-Gel

This light-hold styling cream controls frizz while helping to shape and define curls into perfectly controlled styles. It fortifies and revitalizes hair, all while providing radiance and shine.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. BioSilk Silk Therapy Original

This cult classic is a staple for curly haired girls everywhere! It's a weightless leave-in treatment that repairs, smoothes and protects, filling voids in the hair cuticle, and preventing split ends.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. n:p beautiful Curling Iron

This tool has a fast-heating barrel that ensures snag-free styling and even heat. Plus, n:p beautiful donates 10 percent of all yearly net profits to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles!

(Ulta, $198)

4. Miss Jessie’s Honey Curls

Miss Jessie’s Honey Curls is a styling emulsion handcrafted and enriched with honey. This sweet almond oil enriched emulsion provides conditioning, hold, moisture, and all day shine, with honey locking in moisture and giving a natural hold.

(Miss Jessie's, $16)

5. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

This curl enhancer is perfect for de-frizzing hair. It separates and boosts curls to give them a more defined look, while providing moisture to the hair.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

Want to intensify curls, combat frizz, and boost shine? Curly haired girls, be prepared for just that. Wheat protein and organic aloe expand in this cream when hair is wet, and retracts when hair is dry to intensify your curls.

(Nordstrom, $26)

7. Andre Walker Hair Beautiful Kinks Styling Creme Gelee

For stronger control and moisture, Beautiful Kink Styling Crème will give you the most luscious, shiny hair you’ve ever dreamed of. But be sure not to use this product with a flat iron!

(Andre Walker Hair, $23)

8. Jessi Curl Rockin' Ringlets Styling Potion

This powerful curl enhancer boost waves into curls and makes your ringlets pop. It has a thin consistency, and light to medium hold, and helps control frizz while allowing your hair to stay soft.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Garnier Fructis Style Curl Sculpt Conditioning Cream Gel

Give your curls everything they need with this conditioning gel, uniquely formulated to give the controlled definition of a gel, but with the soft conditioning of a cream. Now that's what we call a 2-for-1 deal!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. REDKEN Curvaceous Ringlet Shape-Perfecting Lotion

Get frizz-free, weightless control for curls with this product. It serves a great base for product layering, preparing curls to take any shape, and creates long-lasting bounce and shine.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier

Not only does this curl amplifier provide hold and control, but it streamlines waves by giving natural texture and protecting against humidity. With the heat here, you'll thank yourself for stocking up.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Curlsmith Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash

This is a lightweight but hardworking 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. How can you argue with that, right? It removes build-up and dirt, leaving curly, wavy, color-treated and dry hair manageable and soft.

(Ulta, $56)

13. Matrix Biolage Styling Curl Defining Elixir

This is a texturizing gel with medium hold. It delivers lasting curl control and tames frizzy hair, but provides natural movement and shine. So, you'll never have to worry about heavy or stiff curls.

(Ulta, $17.50)

14. Wella EIMI Boost Bounce Curl Enhancing Mousse

Looking for a great curl boost? With this mousse, you get that and shine, frizz reduction, and definition. It's also formulated to help protect hair against dehydration when you blow dry.

(Ulta, $19.50)

15. Eva NYC Rock-A-Wave Curl Cream

Rock-A-Wave Curl Cream is a lightweight leave-in treatment. Sculpt your curls while taming frizz with Argan oil, which feeds hair with vitamins and nutrients; Keravis Protein Complex delivers anti-breakage benefits, and is scientifically proven to increase strength and flexibility.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel

Made with Meadowfoam Seed Oil (a luxurious oil rich in healthful fatty acids) and Pro-Vitamin B5, this gel penetrates the hair shaft to plump and hydrate. The light-hold formula gives dry curls conditioning and holding, all in one.

(Ulta, $26)

17. DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler

This is a coconut oil-infused styler that gives you total freedom to express yourself with your curls. With a creamy, delicious coconut scent, it's great for curly hair. So you'll smell and look your very best.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. It's A 10 Miracle Defrizzing Curl Cream

This hydrating formula enriches curls with vitamin-rich nourishment. Not only does it enhance your hair's natural beauty and bounce, but creates long-lasting and soft beauty.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Enhancing Mousse

Get a soft-pliable hold for natural waves, curls, and coily textures. Say bye-bye to your roller-sets and twist-sets, and hello to no frizz, sticky residue, or crunchy feeling.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. HASK Coconut Milk Curl Enhancing Spray

This lightweight, alcohol-free spray brings lifeless locks back to life and replenishes moisture. You'll be left with long-lasting definition and a healthy shine. Curl envy, here we come!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

