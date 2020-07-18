What You See First In This Optical Illusion Reveals The Very Best Thing About Who You Are

What do you see?

By Mykh Goldstein

We’ve all marveled at the cleverness and intricacy of optical illusions, but they also have some important uses.

In particular, optical illusion based quizzes are used by psychologists worldwide as personality tests that uncover the most positive and negative traits and characteristics people possess.

In this instance, the personality quiz below reveals your most positive personality traits.

Carefully observe the following picture. Take note of what it that you spot first, because it will reveal the very best thing about you.

Read on to find out what the first thing you see in this optical illusions-based personality test reveals about your most positive traits, as well as how you can harness them to be you best self.

If you saw the open book first, your best traits are intelligence and intuition.

Not only are you smart, you have also been given the gift of intuition. Most people are open books to you and you are frequently approached by those who need advice because they are unable to make their own choices. You are able to handle most of the challenges that are thrown at you with ease and grace.

Hint: Your skills ensure that people are always coming to you for something. This can leave you feeling weary and drained. Ensure that you have a peaceful spot just for yourself, be it at home or in your office. You’ll need this space to simply rest and refresh your mind otherwise you’ll simply burn out.

If you saw the roses first, your best traits are the ability to see the beauty in everything and a peaceful nature.

Love is your biggest weapon. You are quick to pick out something beautiful in all that you see, even if that beauty is well hidden. You prefer being peaceful and tranquil so you do not indulge in unnecessary gossip and the spotlight holds no attraction for you. Gentleness comes easily to you and you always do your best to please others.

Hint: While there is always something beautiful in everybody and everything, not everyone can find that beauty and goodness as easily as you are able to. Many will try to utilize your kindness for their own gain so stay realistic and be cautious. If someone makes you uneasy stay away from them.

If you saw the tilted cross first, your best traits are generosity and loyalty.

Giving your heart to another person is hard for you but when you really want someone, you do your best to make it work. Extremely loyal and intelligent, you are, at heart, an artist. You have taught yourself self-control and you are now a master of your own self, something others struggle to achieve. Your feelings are never allowed to overwhelm you.

Hint: While in some cases it might be better to tell people the truth rather than letting them believe a sweet lie, it is not always your call to make. Everyone should know the truth but the pain might be too much to bear for some. Keep your tone neutral and speak in a way that doesn’t put others on guard.

If you saw the balloons first, your best traits are optimism and vision.

A free-spirited optimist, you are an incurable daydreamer with little to no control over where your mind is wandering. When you have decided that something feels right, no one else can change your mind. Even if you’re having the worst time ever, you are always sure that life will get better. You always keep some hope within you at all times.

Hint: A wandering mind sometimes leaves you feeling like you’re stuck in limbo. You get tired of things quickly and will drop any task if something more interesting comes along. It is important that you stick to aims and make them come true.

If you saw the heart first, your best traits are kindness and a loving nature.

Finding love is your foremost goal in life. Your natural kindness ensures that you never resent anyone for long. You want all people to be happy and you channel this by developing powerful healing methods. People come to you because you are compassionate and forgiving and ever ready to love.

Hint: Many who are damaged flock to you and you have often been left hurting on your own. You spend so much time looking after them that you spare very little for yourself. Take some time to do things that make you happy otherwise you will soon have very little with which to help those who need you.

If you saw the lion first, your best traits are courage and bravery.

Like the lion that you see, courage and bravery are your defining traits. You possess great self-confidence but you are also honest with yourself. You aren’t blind to your own faults but you accept them just as much as your good traits.

Hint: Many find you reserved because you only allow those you feel are worthy to enter your circle. It is important to draw a line. But do not push it to the extent where you find yourself alone.

If you saw the smiley face first, your best traits are positivity and humor.

Laughter is freely available when you are around because your sense of humor never fails you. You always look at the lighter side of things and when you are around, it always feels like a party.

Hint: Too often you hide who you really are behind all your witticisms and jokes. Forget about what others might think and simply be the person you truly are.

If you saw the tie first, your best traits are discipline and dedication.

Extremely disciplined and hard-working, you never make a promise that you cannot fulfill. When you undertake a task, you pour all of yourself into it. You are not scared of obstacles and anything that challenges you also excites you.

Hint: You have a value system and you uphold it at all times. But you tend to see everything as either right or wrong without any gray areas in between. You need to understand that everyone comes with experiences very different from yours. Listen without offering any judgment and you will learn a lot.

All images courtesy of The Mind's Journal.

Mykh Goldstein is a writer for The Mind's Journal.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.