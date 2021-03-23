Who Is Paul Bernon? Details On Bethenny Frankel's New Fiancé

Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel is engaged! After finalizing her divorce from Jason Hoppy, Frankel is now set to marry her boyfriend since 2018, Paul Bernon.
The two fell hard and fast, according to reports. Just two months after the pair were first spotted out together in Boston, Life & Style reported that Frankel had introduced Bernon to her daughter, Bryn.
“Bethenny would’ve never let Paul meet Bryn if this was just some fling,” a source told the magazine at the time. “She’s already saying they’re in it for the long haul.”
Frankel and Hoppy were married in 2010, but divorced in 2012. Their tumultuous divorce lasted nearly a decade, largely due to a custody battle over Bryn. As of Jan. 20 of this year, however, Frankel was officially divorced and free to wed her beau of three years.
Prior to Bernon, Frankel was on and off with Dennis Shields, who was found dead of a suspected overdose in his NYC apartment in 2018.
So who is Paul Bernon? Here's everything you need to know about Bethenny Frankel's new fiancé.
1. Film producer and businessman
Bernon, 41, is the co-founder of Burn Later, an L.A.-based independent film finance and production company. The company's credits include the 2013 film Drinking Buddies, which starred Olivia Wilde and Anna Kendrick.
A KID LIKE JAKE premiere 5/21/18. It was a honor to produce this important film with amazing cast, crew and fellow producers. See it in theaters on June 1st through @ifcfilms! #akidlikejake
A post shared by Paul Bernon (@pbernon) on May 22, 2018 at 10:36am PDT
2. He's from Boston
While Frankel is a famous NYC native, her new beau is a Boston boy. Back in October, the couple was first caught cozying up together in Bernon's city, where they were snapped locking lips near Boston College.
Thank you to everyone who joined us for today's @emilys_list panel. I had a blast planning this event w @cainformaine & @creynoldsnc. And grateful to @jess___mc @jessoconne11 @etchastech for their roles in building the council. #emilyslist
A post shared by Paul Bernon (@pbernon) on Feb 27, 2018 at 3:33pm PST
3. He and Frankel share an alma mater
Frankel and her new boyfriend both attended Boston University, where Bernon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in film studies before completing a Master's degree in real estate from NYU. Bernon attended high school at Suffield Academy, a Connecticut prep school.
A post shared by Paul Bernon (@pbernon) on Oct 16, 2015 at 9:15am PDT
4. Real estate
Bernon has managed to put both his degrees to good use. Along with his production company, the businessman also serves as a managing partner for Rubicon Real Estate. The company owns and manages investment properties in New England, Texas, and Utah.
West Coast launch of the @emilys_list Creative Council
A post shared by Paul Bernon (@pbernon) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:17am PDT
5. He's a dad.
Like Frankel, Bernon is also a parent. The Real Housewife's new beau has two children from his marriage to ex-wife Ashley Bernon. The couple divorced in September 2017.
Kayla Kibbe is a writer wrapping up her final semester at Connecticut College where she is an English major with a concentration in creative writing. She covers trending celebrity and entertainment news, love and relationships, and astrology.