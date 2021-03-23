Who Is Paul Bernon? Details On Bethenny Frankel's New Fiancé

Bethenny Frankel is engaged! After finalizing her divorce from Jason Hoppy, Frankel is now set to marry her boyfriend since 2018, Paul Bernon.

The two fell hard and fast, according to reports. Just two months after the pair were first spotted out together in Boston, Life & Style reported that Frankel had introduced Bernon to her daughter, Bryn.

“Bethenny would’ve never let Paul meet Bryn if this was just some fling,” a source told the magazine at the time. “She’s already saying they’re in it for the long haul.”

Frankel and Hoppy were married in 2010, but divorced in 2012. Their tumultuous divorce lasted nearly a decade, largely due to a custody battle over Bryn. As of Jan. 20 of this year, however, Frankel was officially divorced and free to wed her beau of three years.

Prior to Bernon, Frankel was on and off with Dennis Shields, who was found dead of a suspected overdose in his NYC apartment in 2018.

So who is Paul Bernon? Here's everything you need to know about Bethenny Frankel's new fiancé.

1. Film producer and businessman

Bernon, 41, is the co-founder of Burn Later, an L.A.-based independent film finance and production company. The company's credits include the 2013 film Drinking Buddies, which starred Olivia Wilde and Anna Kendrick.

2. He's from Boston

While Frankel is a famous NYC native, her new beau is a Boston boy. Back in October, the couple was first caught cozying up together in Bernon's city, where they were snapped locking lips near Boston College.

3. He and Frankel share an alma mater

Frankel and her new boyfriend both attended Boston University, where Bernon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in film studies before completing a Master's degree in real estate from NYU. Bernon attended high school at Suffield Academy, a Connecticut prep school.

4. Real estate

Bernon has managed to put both his degrees to good use. Along with his production company, the businessman also serves as a managing partner for Rubicon Real Estate. The company owns and manages investment properties in New England, Texas, and Utah.

5. He's a dad.

Like Frankel, Bernon is also a parent. The Real Housewife's new beau has two children from his marriage to ex-wife Ashley Bernon. The couple divorced in September 2017.

