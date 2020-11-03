Christina Anstead Files For Divorce From Ant Anstead After 2 Years Of Marriage

Another day, another celebrity divorce.

HGTV star Christina Anstead filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two years, Ant Anstead.

The pair originially separated in Sept. of 2020, and as of Nov. 2, Christina Anstead moved forward with plans to legally distance herself from her husband.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 18. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Who is Ant Anstead?

Ant Anstead is British.

Anstead is 41 years old and hails from Devon England, originally.

He moved to Hertfordshire at the age of ten and and went to school locally. He has three brothers, one older and two younger.

Ant Anstead was in the police force.

His official title was Police Constable, and he started that career in 1999 when he was 20 years old.

He eventually moved up to work on a Tactical Firearms Unit as one of the youngest armed officers ever in the UK at age 25.

He left the force in 2005 to pursue building cars as a career. Later, wrote a book about the history of British police cars.

He's an athlete.

Anstead also played semi-semi-professional soccer for 15 years in the Roman league. He played as both goalkeeper and striker and played over 700 matches.

Ant Anstead knows his cars.

In 2014, Anstead made the jump to television with a show he produced called World’s Most Expensive Cars.

The short-lived series aired on BBC2 and featured spectacular cars and the people who buy them.

He's the co-host of Wheeler Dealers.

After that show, Anstead worked on other automotive TV shows including For the Love of Cars and Building Cars Live. Since 2017, he’s been a co-host of the show Wheeler Dealers, where they find and restore iconic cars.

Who is Ant Anstead's first wife?

Anstead was married to wife Louise Herbert Anstead for 12 years and the couple has two children together.

They separated in 2017.

Who are Ant Anstead's kids?

Ant Anstead has two children with his first wife: Amelie and Archie Anstead.

He and Christina Anstead share one child together, a boy named Hudson London Anstead, who was born in 2019.

When did Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead meet?

Anstead met Christina in 2017, They were introduced by mutual friends, but Christina credits fate with bringing them together. Christina has developed a relationship with his kids since being together.

When was Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead's wedding?

Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead got married on December 22, 2018 in an intimate, surprise wedding in their backyard.

Ant Anstead joined a "breakup recovery program" following his separation from Christina.

The TV personality revealed that he's lost over 23 pounds since he and Christina split, and has also joined a "breakup recovery program" since his and Christina's initial separation.

“It’s time to take control of your life. Look, you’re here. You’re heartbroken, and now, you get to decide: Let this heartbreak and ex steer the course of your life and hold you back from love, OR, take 100% control of your life and decide that this is going to be the moment where everything changed,” the company's site reads.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.