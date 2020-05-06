Details Revealed About The Murder Of 6-Year-Old Sierra Newbold Who Was Kidnapped From Her Bed

Her family wants to make sure he is never paroled.

A Utah man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a 6-year-old girl in 2012 was put behind bars for life in October of 2018.

Sierra Newbold was taken from her West Jordan home in the middle of the night on June 26, 2012. Later that day, she was found raped and strangled in a nearby canal where Black left her to drown, according to charging documents.

Terry Lee Black, 47, was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and killing Sierra Thursday and will spend 65 years to life in prison.

"You gave me, my family, and many close friends a life sentence. I will do everything in my power to make sure you never get freedom again," Sierra's father, Brad Newbold, said at the trial, speaking directly to Black.

SLC Police

Black and his attorneys entered Alford pleas Thursday to felony charges of aggravated murder, child kidnapping and rape of the child, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. In an Alford plea, also known as a "best interest plea," the criminal defendant does not admit the act but admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge.

Black was sentenced by a West Jordan judge to 25 years to life, 15 years to life, and 25 years to life, respectively.

Sierra's family waited for her accused killer to be sentenced for nearly as long as the 6-year-old lived.

Three days after her death, Black was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a bank robbery.

Police noticed the dirt and debris on his hands and clothes and lab results showed his DNA matched DNA found on the girl's body and charged him with her death.

Charging documents say that Black snuck through a sliding glass door into Newbold's home at 3:05 a.m. on the night of her murder, and was seen on a security camera carrying the 6-year-old out of her house at 3:13 a.m.

Newbold was raped, strangled and drowned in a nearby canal. DNA evidence later revealed Black was outside the the young girl's home the night in question.

Black was originally found incompetent and was not brought to trial as a result. At a hearing, Third District Judge L. Douglas Hogan ruled him competent to stand trial following medical treatment and locked him up for the crimes, Fox13 reports.

Black has schizophrenia and another unspecified psychotic disorder, but "has a rational and factual understanding of the proceedings against him," Hogan wrote in the competency order.

Black had very little to say during the trial, only saying "yes" when asked if he wanted to proceed with the trial and responding "guilty" the each of the three charges.

Sierra's mother, Kathy Newbold, said she will do everything she can to keep her daughter's killer behind bars.

"I will be at every parole hearing to make sure my daughter has a voice, and that Mr. Black is not paroled," she said through tears as she read her victim statement.

Kathy Newbold is unsure she will ever forgive Black but is certain she will not "waste any time thinking about him."

"I cannot say that I have or ever will be able to forgive Mr. Black," she said. "I have just had to turn this whole matter over to the Lord. Mr. Black has taken my daughter from me and I will not let him take any more from us. I will not waste any time thinking about him in prison."

Although Black has officially been sentenced, Sierra's family is still heartbroken.

“Our family has never and will never be the same," said Brad Newbold, Sierra’s father. "There is such a hole in my heart.”

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in October of 2018 and has been updated with additional details.