All The Messy Details About Wendy Williams' Husband Kevin Hunter, His Secret Love Child, & Their Nasty Divorce

He's a rumored serial cheater.

Wendy Williams has never been one to hold her tongue, especially when it comes to her comments about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian. She's certainly entitled to her opinion, but some fans have pointed out that those who live in glass houses should perhaps not throw such heavy stones.

After all, it wasn't all that long ago that Wendy Williams' husband, Kevin Hunter, was rumored to be cheating on her!

Williams filed for divorce in April after he was spotted out and about with a woman, but that hasn't stopped her from shading him — and we're here for it.

We've got all the details about Wendy Williams' (ex) husband, their divorce, and what she's saying about her ex.

1. Hunter's life

Kevin Hunter was born on September 17, 1972 in Ontario, Canada. Williams married Hunter in 1997 and he is her second husband. The couple has a 19-year-old son together, Kevin Hunter, Jr. Hunter Sr. is a former producer on The Wendy Williams Show.

2. The cheating scandal

Last year, it was revealed that Kevin was leading a double life. He apparently had been involved in an affair that had lasted a decade with a 32-year-old massage therapist named Sharina Hudson.

He allegedly split his time between the New Jersey home he shared with Williams and their son, and a $765,000 house he bought for his mistress nine miles away!

Wendy, however, denied that her husb and was having an affair, with her spokesperson, Ronn Torossian, saying, "One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no 'there' there."

A source also claimed, "Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over. They go to the gym together, they go out to restaurants together as if they're a normal couple. But then he goes home to Wendy as if everything is normal there, too. He's living a double life."

3. Their divorce

Williams filed for divorce after Hudson gave birth to Hunter's child in April.

She told Us Weekly, “Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with... I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened... Kevin has a daughter.”

"He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son [Hunter Jr.], and we were together for 25 years and married for 21," she added. "But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say. People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t."

4. The rumors circulating for years

Williams has been hearing rumors about her husband's alleged infidelities for years. In fact, the first rumor of an affair surfaced not long after their son was born in 2000.

In 2013, Williams told Vlad TV: “If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying. I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.”

5. Hunter's actions led to a lawsuit

In 2008, a talent booker with The Wendy Williams Experience named Nicole Spence filed a lawsuit against Williams claiming that her husband demanded sex from her on many occasions, and created a hostile work environment by threatening and assaulting his wife on company premises.

She filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Williams, Hunter, and Inner City Broadcasting Corporation in federal court in Manhattan. The case was dismissed in 2008.

6. Williams shading her ex

Back in October, Williams was ordered to pay Hunter $250,000 to find a new home. And though she's been clear that she doesn't want to bad-mouth her ex, a recent Instagram post may have done just that.

On Thanksgiving, Williams made a post with the caption, "I'm trying to make this the best FIRST Thanksgiving as an ALMOST single woman!" Just a few days later, she made another post and captioned it, "But with dead weight gone & new life VERY clear I've discovered the BEST me ever." Ouch.

It's also not the first time in recent months that she's referenced her ex. In September, during the season 11 premiere of her show, fans noticed a change in the credits. While Hunter served as Executive Producer for The Wendy Williams Show, the credits listed "Just Wendy" under Executive Producer!

And you know what? We're glad she's moving on from the heartbreak her ex caused.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.​