If you don’t know who Sia is, you must be living under a rock. Not only is the singer/songwriter incredibly talented, but she’s also a compassionate soul who loves animals and supports the LGBTQ community (she identifies as queer and has dated both men and women).

And while you may know her hits “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart,” “Cheap Thrills,” or “The Greatest,” she’s also written dozens of songs for popular singers, including “Diamonds” by Rihanna, “Radioactive” by Rita Ora, “Perfume” by Britney Spears, and “Wild Ones” by Flo Rida (which also features Sia herself).

And now we can add mother to that list, as she recently revealed that she adopted two teenage sons last year.

But the thing most people recognize Sia for is her face — or, rather, her lack thereof.

The singer became notorious for wearing a wig that covers her face, often topped with a giant bow. And when performing, she sometimes doesn’t even face the audience while on stage.

What does Sia’s face look like?

And why does she perform so hidden?

Before her music became mainstream, Sia performed like any other artist: on stage, with a band, in quirky outfits and an uncovered face. But once she became more famous, she didn’t want to be in the spotlight and desired to control her own image.

When she appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, the singer revealed, “I don't wear this unless there are cameras around. I only wear this to try and maintain a modicum of privacy. I was a singer already for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success.

And I was an alcoholic and a drug addict, and I sobered up and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. So, I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery! I was like, ‘There’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.’”

And in an interview from 2014, she said, “I just wanted to have a private life. Once, as my friend was telling me they had cancer, someone came up and asked, in the middle of the conversation, if they could take a photograph with me. You get me? That’s enough, right?”

It’s completely understandable that she wears wigs and outfits that cover her face.

What does Sia's face actually look like? Well, she looks like a normal person.

If you notice, the singer does appear without her wig and costumes, but only when she chooses to. So, sometimes she’ll show up at events looking like, well... herself.

She's also appeared on television shows as herself, like in 2018 on Nobodies, where she's berated by Melissa McCarthy's character. She's also guest starred on Sesame Street.

​In the meantime, the best way to control how the media perceives her and to maintain some privacy is to don her wigs. But can we really complain? Her music is that incredible that it shouldn’t even matter what she looks like.

And now, Sia has revealed that she's now a mom to two teenage sons.

The singer just confirmed that she adopted two boys. They are both teenagers who were aging out of the foster care system.

In an interview, she said, "I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."

She also spoke about how they've all been doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them," she said.

Sia had previously given a few hints that she wanted to expand her family, but this is the first time she has actually confirmed anything.

