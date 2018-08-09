It is a sad story.

It has been a few years since Prince tragically died at the age of 57. He achieved many milestones in his life and career, including winning seven Grammy Awards, selling over 80 million albums worldwide, and releasing 10 platinum albums with more than thirty Top 40 songs.

On April 21st, CBS aired a tribute to honor the late singer on the fourth anniversary of his passing.

Does Prince have kids?

And did he leave any children behind when he died?

He met his first wife Mayte Garcia in 1990.

Prince met Mayte Garcia in 1990 when she was 16 years old. She moved into his home and he became her guardian.

After she graduated from high school, she became one of Prince's backup dancers. When she turned 19, Prince put her on birth control. They married on Valentine's Day 1996. He was 37 and she was 22.

A post shared by a mess (@seducingthighs) on Aug 1, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

In 1996, Garcia gave birth to their first child, but he tragically died.

On October 16, 1996, she gave birth to a baby boy. The couple named their son Amiir (Prince in Arabic). Tragically, Amiir died a week later on October 23rd. He had Pfeiffer syndrome.​

What is Pfeiffer Syndrome?

Pfeiffer Syndrome is a very rare genetic disorder that affects about 1 in 100,000 babies born. It is characterized by a deformity in the head caused by the fusion of bones of the skull that changes the shape of the head and face.

The syndrome also causes abnormalities of the hands and feet. Babies born with types 2 and 3 of the syndrome have a higher risk of a reduced life expectancy. Amiir Nelson had Pfeiffer Syndrome type 2.

There were questions about the death.

Garcia's former personal assistants raised concerns about how Amiir died. The medical examiner looked into their allegations and declared that Amiir died of natural causes as a result of Pfeiffer Syndrome.

Garcia spoke out about her son's tragic death in her 2017 memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince. She wrote, “I don’t think he ever got over it. I don’t know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven’t.”

She said that her exams had revealed complications, but she was able to deliver the baby via a C-section. That's when the couple discovered that their baby had Pfeiffer syndrome.

Garcia wrote, “They brought the baby over to us. He was curled on his side, gasping shallow little gulps of air. Because there were no lids to blink, his eyes looked startled and dry. I caught hold of his tiny hand, saying over and over, ‘Mama loves you, Mama’s here.'”

The baby then underwent many procedures, but passed away at 6 days old. Of her memoir, Garcia said, “I’ve been making notes of my life but when it finally came time to write it, it took me back and I cried many tears. But I also think that it’s liberating.”

Garcia's second pregnancy ended in miscarriage.

Not too long after Amiir's death, Garcia got pregnant again. Sadly, she miscarried.

In 2015, she said in an interview, "To lose two babies is really scary... it really caught on me emotionally, physically, everything. It took me at least 15 years to get over it and still, to this day, I miss my son. I believe a child dying between a couple either makes you stronger or it doesn’t. For me, it was very, very hard to move forward and for us as a couple I think it probably broke us."

A post shared by AkikoIsomura (@glamslam_escape) on Jul 22, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

They got divorced in 2000.

Losing two children so close together took a big toll on Prince and Garcia's marriage. They divorced in 2000.

After his death in 2016, Garcia said, "I can't even think of the words of what I'm feeling. This man was my everything, we had a family. I am beyond deeply saddened and devastated. I loved him then, I love him now, and will love him eternally. He's with our son now."

A tribute was just held for the fourth anniversary of the singer's death.

CBS just aired "Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince", a star-studded event where many singers performed Prince's songs. Some of the performers included the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Chris Martin, and Usher.

The host, Maya Rudolph, said, "I have difficulty putting into words my personal feelings about Prince. There are words that don't exactly cut it for me: Genius, brilliant, gifted, prolific, legendary — they're all true. But they don't really get right to that feeling that can only be described through his music. To me, Prince is music. To love Prince is to love music."

DJ D-Nice said, "No matter the generation of music lover, everyone can agree that Prince is timeless. I'm reminded of this whenever I play his music anywhere in the world. Prince will always be one of my favorite artists, and I'm honored to help celebrate him today."

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on August 9, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.