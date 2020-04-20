Who Is Willie Nelson's Wife? Meet Annie D'Angelo, His Partner Of Over 25 Years

These two have been together for a long time.

Willie Nelson is known for his legendary music career that has spanned decades, but what about the woman who's been by his side for so much of his journey?

On Monday, in honor of 4/20, Nelson is hosting Come and Toke It, a variety show filmed from his own home, and there's a good chance his spouse could end up making an appearance. After all, she lives there too.

So who is Willie Nelson's wife, Annie D'Angelo?

Here's everything you need to know about her before the special airs.

Nelson and D'Angelo have been together since 1986.

After meeting for the first time in 1986, Nelson and D'Angelo officially tied the knot in 1981 in Nashville. This year, they will celebrate their 29th anniversary as a married couple and it seems like these two have always had a lot in common, including a love for weed. In fact, in 2017, D'Angelo started her own line of edibles called (appropriately enough) Annie's Edibles that was sold in Washington dispensaries.

He's had nothing but positive things to say about her.

In a 2010 interview, Nelson opened up about his relationship with D'Angelo, saying that they'd found a way to get along despite the fact that he wasn't easy to live with.

“I’m not easy to live with. I’m pretty temperamental, you know. I’ve been used to doing things my own way for so long that I’m not interested in any suggestions," Nelson admitted at the time. "There was friction with my other wives. But it seems like Annie and I did okay with each other. It takes a special person to live with me ... I’ve got great wives, great kids, great grandkids."

But who is Annie D'Angelo? She was a professional makeup artist.

Though it's unclear what D'Angelo's professional life looks like today, she's worked as a professional makeup artist in the past — in fact, that's how she and Nelson first met. In 1986, she was the artist working on the set of Nelson's movie, Stagecoach, and the rest is history. She's also worked as an artist on other movies in the '80s, including Bachelor Party and Hot Pursuit.

They have two children together.

D'Angelo and Nelson have two sons together: Lukas and Jacob. These aren't Nelson's only children, though — he's also a father to six more from his previous relationships, including Paula, Susie, Lana, Amy, and Billie — and all of them are grown.

Nelson has also been married three other times.

D'Angelo is actually Nelson's fourth wife and for them, it seems like the fourth time is certainly a charm. Previously, Nelson was married to Martha Matthews from 1952-1962, Shirley Nelson from 1963-1971, and Connie Koepke from 1971-1988. But since he met D'Angelo, it seems like it's been true love ever since.

Nelson's special airs online at 4:20 p.m. CST on April 20.

The special, which promises to bring together "artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself," will go live here at 4:20 p.m. CST. It seems like there's a lot for fans to look forward to during this live stream ... and being that most of us don't exactly have plans right now anyway, it might be the perfect way to celebrate the date.

