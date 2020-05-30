What Does Zaddy Mean? A Simple Guide To The Slang Internet Term Everyone's Using

No, it's not jazz-related.

Ah the internet, how do I love thee? I would count the ways but it would take too long, if I'm honest, so I'll focus on just one of its countless positive qualities.

When it comes to slang, the internet is the place to go to learn all of the newest words out there, find out what they mean, and figure out how the heck to use them without looking like a total idiot.

One of the latest words to catch my eye that I wasn't sure I could use IRL: Zaddy. But what does zaddy mean?

To me, as a child of the late 1990s and early aughts, the word just conjured up images of men in zoot suits during that blessedly short-lived period of time in the early 2000s when swing dance music made a brief and hellacious comeback.

But if you have seen the word zaddy before, you probably already know that even if you're wearing the slickest fedora ever seen, that isn't guarantee that you're zaddy material.

I first spotted the word on Instagram in the comments on some pretty hot posts. The pics featured men who weren't just good-looking, but men who were incredibly stylish.

The commenters would all remark on different things about them, but the bottom line was this: if you were a hot man who also has killer sartorial know-how, you're a zaddy.

The word "zaddy" itself is actually a phonetically created fusion of the words "swag" and "daddy."

The "sw" of swag turns into a "zzz" sound. Pop that in front of the "addy" from daddy, and a brand new word to describe that total slice of hotness in your grocery store who is always wearing a pocket square is born, my friends.

Celebs have been using this word for a while now, particularly celebs like Zayn Malik, who some claim actually invented the term. He did not. His name just happens to start with Z and also he has used the word himself in his various social media captioning endeavors. (My name is Becca and I say the word "because." That does not mean that I invented that word. That is not how word invention works.)

If we want to get real Oxford English Dictionary with this noise, "Zaddy" is the title of a Ty Dolla $ign song from 2016, and that's when the word really blew up in the cultural zeitgeist.

It's generally believed that "Zaddy" is actually a AAVE (African-American Vernacular English) — you know, like other slang words people love to use like "lit" "shade" and "bae."

So you want to try and use it yourself out there and not worry that the teens are going to brutalize you for your incorrect usage? I feel you (we'll cover that later).

Here are some pretty choice examples of how to use the word zaddy in a sentence:

1. Zaddy, zaddy, he can be my daddy any day!

2. Did you see Richard's new lime colored loafers? I'm getting serious zaddy vibes.

3. Don't look know but there's a zaddy with the most immaculate beard I've ever seen coming this way!

4. I don't want a scrub I want a guy who is 100 percent zaddy.

5. Yeah, he's got a nice face but he's always wearing basketball shorts. I want a zaddy!

6. My boyfriend got dressed up to go out to dinner last night and I was like, "Well hello, zaddy!"

7. This bar is amazing — nothing but zaddies as far as the eye can see!

8. Not only are his eyes blue but he actually owns Vuitton luggage like a real-life zaddy!

9. Just because he's a zaddy doesn't mean he has his life figured out — just his closet and his skin care regime.

10. Don't judge a zaddy by his cover... even if the cover is brushed suede and cheekbones so high they could cut melon.

Now that you're well-versed in all things zaddy, get out there and see if you can spot any guys who match that description out in the wild. Or at the very least, zaddy it up when it comes to getting your Insta-flirt on!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.