The Incredible Video Of A Waitress Slamming A Guy To The Floor For Groping Her

July 19, 2018

"I just did what I felt was best."

While working her shift and taking orders at Van Go-Go's in Savannah, Georgia, Emelia Holden experienced something many women experience while just trying to do their jobs: she was inappropriately grabbed. 

In a CCTV surveillance video, the 21-year-old is seen standing with her back turned to the restaurant, putting in orders and cashing customers out. Then a man walks past her and grabs her backside. 

To the man's noticeable surprise, Holden turned, grabbed him by the shirt and threw him into the wall; giving him a well-deserving public shaming. 

Watch it in all its gloriousness for yourself: 

Immediately following the attack, which happened around 11 p.m. on June 30, Holden's co-workers called the police and the man was arrested. He was reportedly there with his wife and two kids. 

And in a world where it feels like justice can be a foreign concept, Holden got hers. The guy, Ryan Cherwinski, 31, spent two nights in jail and was released on July 2. He was charged with sexual battery. 

"I just did what I felt was best," Holden said. "I took the guy down and had my co-workers call the police."

"As soon as the cops saw the CCTV footage, they immediately arrested the man. He sat in jail until Monday so in my opinion, he got what he deserved."

Chatham County Sheriff

Holden said: “I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf—–!’” 

"I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before.”

Cherwinski apparently told Savannah police that he was just trying to push Holden out of the way and that he "barely touched" her. When they saw the video, they immediately realized that wasn't true. 

Holden also had a message for other women facing sexual assault in the workplace. 

"All that I want from my experiences is for women to know that it's okay to stand up for yourself. You have every right to wear what you want and you most certainly have every right to defend yourself."

