This Personality Test Reveals Your Most Secretly Hidden Nightmare About Love

There's nothing to be frightened of.

Whether or not we like to admit it, we can be scared of love. Sure, love can also be exhilarating and tummy-butterfly inducing and important and centering and grand, yeah, but we already know all this, and it doesn't take a personality test or personality quiz to understand that. That's why love songs are so popular, and why painters and other artists so often use love as their subject of choice.

But love, for all its splendor, for all its healing qualities, is also one of the scariest things that we will ever do as people. Different aspects of falling in love can scare people, and like so many other not-so-positive sides to our personality, it's not always easy to figure out what our fears are surrounding falling in love and making a relationship work.

That's where I come in! I've come up with quick, easy, and fun (I know, all three, I'm a child-genius) to help you figure out what your greatest hidden fear is about love. And it all starts with this free personality test.

It couldn't be easier: Simply look at the image below and pay attention to watch catches your eye first. Then, scroll down and read about how what you saw first reveals your secret hidden fears about love. It's not always easy to look at the things that scare us, but if we can confront our fears about love, we might actually stand a chance at conquering them altogether.

The Haloed Hummingbirds

If you saw the haloed hummingbirds first when you looked at this image, your secret fear about love is that it's not what it seems. You crave love, but at the same time, there's a part of you that's deeply skeptical about it, at least, as you see it taking shape in the lives of the people around you.

You aren't broken or jaded, you just haven't meant the right person yet. When you do you'll understand that love doesn't have to "fix" everything or "make you whole." The beauty of love is that takes who you already are and challenges you to be an even better version of yourself.

The Butterfly

If you saw the butterfly first when you looked at this image, your secret fear about love is that it will never, ever last. You can't help it — you have a history of good things souring, going bad, or fading away. Every time you fall in love you tend to end game it, but you don't dream of marriage, you dream of your eventual breakup.

Sure, some relationships don't last. But just because they end that doesn't mean they weren't worth experiencing. That's what dating is, after all: dating and breaking up until one day you don't. Don't stay away from love because you're afraid of how bad it will feel when it ends or you'll risk never experiencing it at all.

The Vines

If you saw the vines first, your secret fear about love is that it's already passed you by. You've had your fair share of so-called grand love affairs and you plan on dating several other folks, but you can't shake the feeling that someone you brushed off long ago was your only shot at lasting love.

Don't believe the hype when it comes to what your love life is supposed to look like. If something ended trust, it did so for a reason. Embody the confident spirit you so often project to your family and friends and trust that the most beautiful part of this journey are all of the new people we meet along the way.

The Skull

If you saw the skull first, your secret fear about love is losing your sense of self. You love the idea of having a sexy partner in crime, but you dread the idea of staying in any relationship for too long. That's because you're worried spending too much time with one person will distance you from your true sense of self and that's the scariest thing you can imagine.

You are a strong, dynamic, and amazing human being. Opening your heart up to someone isn't going to change or dull that fact. If anything, letting more people in will only make you even more confident in your sense of self.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman.