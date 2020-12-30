Former Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn And Fiancé P.K. Subban Split After Nearly 3 Years Together: Awkward Details About Their Relationship

This was one athletic pairing!

P.K. Subban and U.S. Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn got engaged in August 2019. The couple first confirmed that they were dating when they walked the red carpet together at the 2018 CMT Awards.

Unfortunately, it looks like Vonn and Subban have called it quits after nearly three years together.

Vonn revealed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely.”

All the details about Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban's relationship:

Read on for everything you need to know about the former couple, including what Vonn had to say about starting off 2021 with a "clean slate."

They were first reported to be an item in April 2018.

Terez Owens was the first to call out the new couple when he mentioned that Vonn was attending a lot of Subban's games.

Vonn and Subban didn't comment at the time. They were also seen together at a Red Sox and Celtics playoff game.

They displayed a lot of PDA at the 2018 CMT Awards.

An onlooker at the awards show revealed that, “They held hands down the carpet and when they weren’t, he had his hand on the small of her back and she was giving him puppy dog eyes.”

Vonn ex is golf pro Tiger Woods.

The couple dated for three years before splitting in 2015.

Following her relationship with Woods, Vonn dated Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith for a year before breaking up in November 2017. For his part, Subban has kept his previous love life very private.

Subban hinted he was interested in Lindsey in 2017.

During an interview at the 2017 ESPY Awards, he said, "It's hotter outside than Lindsey Vonn looks today, which is pretty hot."

Vonn made a funny speech about relationships while she was presenting at the 2018 CMT Awards.

"When you're a celebrity everyone's always trying to figure out who you're dating... Does anyone know who I'm dating?" she asked the crowd.

"I'm going to come clean and confess who really has my heart and has had my heart since I was 10 years old: the Backstreet Boys!"

Well, she sure fooled us.

Vonn and Subban got engaged in 2019.

On August 26, 2019, Vonn and Subban walked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards, and the former Olympic skiier had some new bling on her left ring finger to show off.

The emerald ring featured a large rectangular stone set on a thin silver band. Green is special to both of them — it is Lindsey's favorite color and the emerald is Subban's birthstone.

The athletes both proposed to each other.

In December 2019, Vonn revealed that she actually proposed to Subban as well.

Although Subban was the first to propose, Vonn stated on her Instagram page that she "returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”

The couple called it quits in 2020.

Subban took to Instagram to reveal the sad news, although from what he wrote, it sounds like there's no hard feelings between the two and they still care for one another.

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared. After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Both Subban and Vonn turned the comments off of the pictures, so it's hard to garner their fans' reactions.

Vonn alluded to their breakup in an interview earlier this month.

"A new year, new hope, full of positivity and just kind of shedding 2020. I just want to break free from it, and I feel like I’m so optimistic and so looking forward to a new year," she said of going into 2021 while the pandemic still ravages the world.

"As long as people are healthy and we can get this vaccine going, and everyone can get back to work and be healthy, that’s what I’m hopeful for and that makes me really excited," she added. "So here’s to 2021,"

Molly Given is a writer living in Philadelphia and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life. When she’s not writing her fingers off she can be found planning her next adventure in a new part of the world.