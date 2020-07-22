7 Details About DJ Khaled's Wife Nicole Tuck & Their Relationship (Including His Weird Confession About Their Marriage)

Is "she the best" too?

Who is DJ Khaled's wife, Nicole Tuck? Everyone on earth pretty much knows who DJ Khaled is (or you at least know his voice).

The "We The Best" music mogul is known worldwide for his chart-topping records and collaborating with the best of the best music artists in the industry. And he recently became the world's most doting dad after the birth of his son Asahd (who turned 2 in October).

Khaled has a lot of love for his son, which he has shown on social media, award show appearances, and his last album cover. Asahd even has his own Instagram account with 1.9 million followers! And on top of all of that, he has a sneaker collaboration with Nike Air Jordans.

However, the one person we don't know a lot about is Khaled's wife, Nicole Tuck.

Nicole and Khaled have reportedly been together for 11 years. After producing her clothing line called ABU Apparel, Nicole mostly stays out of her husband's spotlight, other than appearing on red carpets and at award shows.

Here's what else we know so far about DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck's relationship.

1. DJ Khaled Snapchatted the birth of his son.

DJ Khaled has never been afraid to invite his fans into his most private moments, so it was no shock when he documented the birth of his son on Snapchat. Fan all around the world were able to watch the video live, where Khaled was clearly a nervous wreck over the impending birth of his first-born.

2. Khaled proposed to Nicki Minaj on MTV.

DJ Khaled made an appearance on MTV News back in 2013, where he proposed on live tv to rapper Nicki Minaj. However, apparently it was all just a big prank.

Khaled released a statement about the joke saying, “I was just having fun with it and just show love,” he says. “Bring some excitement for my fans and connect with the record. I just wanted to tap into the emotion of the record and really spread a message. I was joking with it and having fun. We be so busy making these big hits and I wanted to come with a dope plan to present the next smash single besides just giving it out.”

Nicki came to Khaled's defense in a radio interview, stating, "Khaled was not serious with that [sic] proposal. I was shocked just like the rest of the world and I was cracking up laughing with the rest of the world cause Khaled is a master at what he does. It was just another way for him to kinda give the world a glimpse on the feeling of this record. Nobody in my real life took it seriously. Everybody just hit me like, ‘LOL. Yo, Khaled is crazy. Khaled is my brother and Khaled was not serious with that damn proposal, ya’ll. Please let it go. He was kidding. He’s not attracted to me, he doesn’t like me. We’re brother and sister."

3. Nicole is Khaled's business manager.

Nicole got her BFA from Marymount Manhattan College in 2003 and then went on to get her Masters degree in education from Fordham University in 2005. Nowadays, she is known as the unofficial manager for Khaled and helps run the business side of his music empire. She mostly stays out of the spotlight, other than attending red carpets with her famous husband and son.

4. Their sex life might not be that great.

In an old interview from 2015 that recently resurfaced, Khaled explained that he doesn't perform oral sex on Tuck. In the video, Khaled explained that he did not need to perform oral sex because he was "king of his household and he shouldn’t have to." However, he expects to receive oral sex from Tuck, because it's a requirement.

Social media users attacked Khaled on every platform in defense of Tuck, telling her she deserved better and even advising her to leave Khaled. One of the best reactions to the interview was none other than wrestler turned movie icon The Rock, who tweeted, “As a man, I take great pride in mastering all performances. This is probably a little TMI. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread.”

5. Khaled and Tuck didn't get engaged until the birth of their son.

After 11 years together, Khaled and Nicole didn't get engaged until the birth of their son in 2016. Yep — 11 years! Although Khaled captures most of his life on camera and shares it with the world, it seems he decided to keep his engagement and wedding private, because it is unclear when and where the two got married.

As for more kids, Khaled has made it clear that he definitely wants more! After the Asahd's birth announcement, Khaled told People Magazine, "This is my first kid and I’m excited and I want more. I’ve always wanted to be a family man. I’m in a great family and I want to have my own family at the same time."

6. Khaled and Tuck welcomed their second son into the world.

In September 2019, the music artist announced via Instagram that he and Tuck were expecting their second child together, another son.

Khaled seemed absolutely elated at the news, judging from the caption on his Instagram video, which read, "Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy."

In September, he told ET, "Another one, know what I'm saying? I love my queen, I love my son, I can't wait to meet my new son. I love him."

On January 21, 2020, Khaled announced the birth of his second son on Instagram with the caption "Thank you allah! Thank you my queen Nicole! Bless up Dr. Jin! Another one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

He was completely moved by the birth of another child.

7. Tuck is also currently dealing with the sentencing case of the man who killed her brother.

Tuck's brother, Jonathan Tuck, was shot and killed in 2018 by a man named Richard Jimenez. As Tuck is currently eight months pregnant, she wasn't able to attend the December 11, 2019 sentencing.

However, Khaled's lady did write a letter to the judge of the case, regarding her personal opinion on the sentencing. Tuck wrote, "A life for a life. We do not agree to any leniency in sentencing.” Jimenez pleaded guilty to killing Tuck and is facing as much as 25 years in prison.

