Who Is Lil Pump? Everything To Know About Rapper Who Supports Trump

As if 2020 couldn't get more...well, 2020, rapper Lil Pump joined Donald Trump on stage at one of his rallies on Nov. 2.

The kicker? The President didn't even pronounce his name correctly, and introduced the 20-year-old artist as "Lil Pimp."

Social media users on Twitter had a field day with the mispronunciation, with one person writing, "You just know that he just sold his soul out there for a check that's going to bounce," while another wrote, "We love the lil pimp, don't we folks."

Born as Gazzy Garcia, Pump was born in the year 2000, and though he’s found success, we don’t really know that much about him.

Who is Lil Pump?

Here are some fast facts to know about the rapper.

Lil Pump takes the stage at the Trump rally shortly after 1amET on Election Day. Trump introduces him as "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/cS7yqT7c5Q — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) November 3, 2020

He found success on SoundCloud and YouTube.

When he released two singles, “D Rose” and “Boss” in 2017, they became major hits on SoundCloud, garnering over 70 million streams.

Cole Bennett, a Chicago-based music producer, produced a music video for “D Rose,” releasing it on YouTube, where it has over 130 million views.

Just two months before his 17th birthday, Pump signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records but in January 2018, the contract was voided due to Pump being a minor.

There was competition to sign him.

When he was dropped from Warner Bros. Records, multiple artists rose to sign him, including Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled.

Though rumors swirled that Pump had signed with Gucci Mane’s label, he has re-signed another contract with Warner Bros. Records for $8 million at the time.

His songs have made it to the Billboard Hot 100.

Pump has had two songs make it to the Billboard Hot 100.

His single “Gucci Gang” peaked at #3 in late 2017. His second hit, “Esskeetit” peaked at #24 in April 2018.

Lil Pump is obsessed with iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove.

Kind of creepily, Lil Pump has made it clear that he wants a relationship with actress Miranda Cosgrove, star of iCarly.

He even baked a cake with her face on it, posting it to Instagram (it's since been deleted).

In another Instagram post, he posted a picture with a young child and captioned it, “Just had a 1 year old daughter wit iCarly.”

Yikes.

He was involved in a feud with J. Cole.

We’re all familiar with rappers feuding with one another, but Pump and his friend/collaborator Smokepurpp have used social media to air their distaste of J. Cole.

J. Cole has never directly acknowledged the bizarre comments, but in his song “Everybody Dies,” he may have called attention to it:

Bunch of words and ain’t sayin' sh*t, I hate these rappers

Especially the amateur eight week rappers

Lil' whatever — just another short bus rapper

Fake drug dealers turn tour bus trappers

Napoleon complex, you this tall rappers

Get exposed standin' next to 6'4" rappers

After his fans started chanting “F*** Lil Pump” at JYMBLA Festival, Cole shut it down immediately, saying, “Nah, don't do that. Don't do that. Don't say that.”

Isn’t the high road much sweeter?

He seems to have an affinity for pain killers.

When he reached 1 million followers on Instagram (he has over 10 million followers now), Pump celebrated with a Xanax-shaped cake. He’s also been vocal about his drug use.

But in January 2018, Pump and Smokepurpp announced they were quitting Xanax and “leaving it in 2017.”

Lil Pump has been arrested before.

Back in February of 2018, Pump was arrested after firing a gun in his own home.

He called the police after claiming that three men had tried to break into his home.

Though he has (obviously) since been released, he had to wear an ankle bracelet for some time.

His style is flamboyant.

It’s no secret that Pump’s style is unique. He’s covered in tattoos, had braces for a while, and dons rainbow dreadlocks, but he also wears a designer wardrobe.

Obviously, he loves Gucci the most, even making a song about it called “Gucci Gang” and having the Gucci logo tattooed on his chest.

He has a friendship with Lil Tay.

In a YouTube video, Lil Tay AKA the "youngest flexer of the century," who was 9 years old at the time, celebrates her friendship with Lil Pump.

Lil Pump is a recent diehard Trump supporter.

On Oct. 25, Lil pump posted a pic to Instagram of himself and the President shaking hands, captioning the snap, "THE DAY I MET TRUMP."

Since then, he's posted a multitude of Trump-related photos, including one of himself surrounded by scantily clad young women who are apparently also for Trump.

In a seriously strange plot twist, though, it doesn't appear that he's been talking about politics and/or why exactly he supports Trump; he just keeps posting photos and tagging Trump in them, or captioning the photos, "MAGA 202020."

Samantha Maffucci is an associate editor for YourTango.