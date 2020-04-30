Why Am I Always Hot? 12 Possible Causes

Sweating this much can't be normal — but is it?

Do you sweat while you’re sitting on the couch binging on Netflix? Feel like your face is on fire sitting at your desk at work?

Are you constantly asking, "Why am I always hot?" or fiddling with your thermostat?

If so, don't worry. You’re not alone.

Though hot flashes in women are normal if you feel like you’re way hotter than all your friends (and not in a Regina George kinda way), there might be a legit medical reason.

Here are 12 common reasons you may be wondering why you're always hot and sweaty.

1. You're experiencing hyperthyroidism

Your thyroid gland produces and secretes hormones that regulate metabolism, growth and development, and body temperature among other things, body temperature.

Hyperthyroidism, also known as an overactive thyroid, "occurs when your thyroid gland produces too much of the hormone thyroxine.'

One effect of this is often an accelerated metabolism, which brings on, among other symptoms, increased body temperature, and sweating.

2. Your stress level (and other factors affecting your hypothalamus)

When you’re under a lot of stress, the part of your brain called the hypothalamus, located nearby the pituitary gland, can go bananas and not do its job.

Among other things, the hypothalamus regulates internal body temperature through sweat, helping us maintain that comfy 98.6°F (37°C ). Additionally, it produces several hormones responsible for managing our response to stress, while also maintaining our circadian rhythm.

When it’s not performing as well as it should, due to excessive stress or other medical conditions, you may feel too hot or too cold as a result.

If the issue is stress, try some deep breathing exercises, go for a walk, or take a vacation — do what you can to lower your stress level and your body temp should follow suit.

Other health issues which can lead to hypothalamic dysfunction should be diagnosed and treated by a physician, and may include the following:

Head injuries

Genetic disorders

Birth defects

Tumors

Eating disorders

Autoimmune conditions

Brain surgery

3. Your caffeine intake

Caffeine is a stimulant (which is exactly why so many of us love it so much), and when you drink too much coffee or have one too many iced lattes, you can get overheated.

Put down your mug, leave the coffee shop, and drink some water. You’ll feel better in no time.

4. You're in perimenopause or menopause

You may think you’re too young to begin "the change," but it’s certainly possible.

Perimenopause usually begins when a woman is in her 40s, though it may start when she is younger. During those years leading up to menopause, your hormones go wonky. So you may be having hot flashes as a result and not even realize it.

Check your family history. If your mom started menopause around the same age you are now, this may be the culprit!

5. You've been eating spicy foods

If you regularly nosh on super-hot curry or ask for extra jalapeños on your taco, your core temperature can get a little higher than normal.

Some studies show that spicy food is good for overall health, so don’t sweat it if they make you sweat. If you think your reaction is excessive, however, check-in with your doctor.

6. Your exercise routine

If you just did a round of hot yoga, you might expect to be a sweaty mess, but sometimes the elevation in your core temperature can linger even after your sore muscles have relaxed a bit.

A regular exercise routine raises your body temp by increasing your metabolism and causing your body to heat up while burning all those calories.

Additionally, Robert Gotlin, DO, director of Orthopedics and Sports Rehabilitation at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York, told WebMD, "Our body is our own best defense against illness because it does have the power to cure itself -and there is some evidence to show that heat shock proteins might be one way the body counteracts the structural breakdown of protein."

Just remember to stay hydrated! Speaking of which ...

7. You're experiencing dehydration

When you’re hot, your body produces sweat to help lower your temperature. Sweat carries heat to the surface of your skin, then cools you via evaporation.

If you are dehydrated, you may not have the water resources necessary to produce the sweat needed to keep you cool.

Drink plenty of water and other fluids and, in mild cases, you should cool down.

8. Your weight and/or size

If you’re carrying around extra pounds or are a larger-sized person overall and feel like you're always hot, your weight and/or size might be the reason.

Research physiologist Catherine O’Brien explained that "it’s possible that the lower skin temperature would give fatter people the sense of being colder overall."

Additionally, she explains that smaller-sized people "who have more surface area compared to the total volume of their bodies, lose heat more quickly [whereas a] more muscular physique may also offer some protection against hypothermia, partly because muscle tissue generates lots of heat."

9. You're ovulating

Hormones switch roles during ovulation, with estrogen taking a backseat to progesterone.

Progesterone, along with being a major hormone involved in the maintenance of pregnancy, also causes an increase in core temperature that can make you feel hotter than normal.

10. You're pregnant

Pregnancy makes your entire body lose its bearings. Hormones are in a tailspin and everything is ramping up to make sure the fetus is properly nourished, including your body temperature.

To make yourself more comfortable, you can try drinking cold water, investing in a good fan, and wearing cool, breathable clothes (muumuus are totally a thing when you’re pregnant).

11. Your body isn't used to higher temperatures

If you move from Maine to Florida, you’re gonna be hot. Everyone else may be out enjoying what they consider a beautiful spring day at a balmy 85 degrees, while you’re sweating your butt off standing in front of the AC vent for hours.

You should eventually acclimate, but it may take a season or two to get used to a new climate.

12. Your medications

There's a whole slew of prescription drugs that list hot flashes as side effects.

Antidepressants, migraine and other pain relievers, diabetes medications, asthma inhalers, heartburn, and reflux meds, and Viagra are among the most common culprits. If you take prescription medication and find yourself feeling hot all the time, be sure to let your doctor know.

Kristi Pahr is a freelance writer and mother who spends most of her time caring for people other than herself. She is frequently exhausted and compensates with an intense caffeine addiction. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Well + Good, Men's Health, Prevention, and many others.