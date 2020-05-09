50 Words Of Sympathy & Condolences For The Loss Of A Mother

Simply saying "I'm sorry for your loss." isn't enough sometimes.

Death is never an easy topic to discuss ― even if it’s a natural part of life. Experiencing the loss of a loved one is so much harder. “Expected” deaths hurt just as bad as the ones that come out of the blue.

What makes death so difficult is realizing that you’ll never get to see them again or create new memories, and knowing what to say — what condolence messages to send for the loss of a mother — can be an impossible task.

I can only begin to imagine how traumatic it is to lose a mother. I know nothing compares to the loss of a mother. Moms are irreplaceable in our lives, because of the large role they play in our childhoods, adulthood, and beyond.

Mothers are undoubtedly real-life superheroes who sacrifice a multitude for our wellbeing. Her sacrifices begin at the moment of our conception and continue for what seems like forever.

I send my condolences to those who have lost their mothers. I know sympathy quotes and condolence messages won’t make the pain go away, but they do provide a sense of temporary comfort.

Although I have not experienced the loss of my mother, I know a thing or two about loss. During loss we all grieve, feel sorrow, and sometimes even feel regret. Loss is truly an indescribable, overwhelming feeling. When you experience loss you feel so many emotions rolled into one.

These emotions are natural they come with a passing of a loved one, especially a mother. It’s really important that you allow yourself to feel your emotions ― no matter how painful and draining it maybe. Bottling up your emotions is a disservice to your healing process.

The only way to learn to live with the loss is to go through it and use the passing time to heal. I don’t know your mother, but I’m sure she’d want you to be happy again and continue to live your life to the fullest.

Thankfully, in our time of sorrow and loss, we don’t have to grief and heal alone. Many are willing to send their condolences and give a helping hand.

As you go through the healing process, I want you to meditate on these words of sympathy that express condolences for the loss of a mother.

1. Your mom will always be with you in spirit.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.”

2. Your memories make you stronger.

“A family is a circle of love, not broken by a loss, but made stronger by the memories. We are forever blessed that God connected us to you.”

3. Be comforted by the fact that she was in your life.

“I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love.” ― Leo Buscaglia

4. There is power in your tears.

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power.” ― Washington Irving

5. Losing her will never be easy.

“Losing a member of the family is never easy, especially one who offered such unconditional love.” ― Rike Ninja

6. She will bring people together even in her passing.

“A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.”― Maya Angelou

7. It’s okay to be sad.

“We should feel sorrow, but not sink under its oppression.” ― Confucius

8. She will live on forever.

“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” ― Emily Dickinson

9. You’re sad because she added happiness to your life.

“When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.” ― Khalil Gibran

10. Love is worth grief.

“Grief is the price we pay for love.” ― Queen Elizabeth II

11. Crying heals you.

“Tears are God's gift to us. Our holy water. They heal us as they flow.” ― Rita Schiano

12. Be grateful for the memories.

“Like a bird singing in the rain, let grateful memories survive in time of sorrow” ― Robert Louis Stevenson

13. Speak of her with comfort.

“When you speak of her, speak not with tears, for thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of the times you shared give you comfort, for her life was rich because of you.”

14. She has found peace.

“The sun, the moon, the wind, the stars, will forever be around, reminding you of the love you shared, and the peace she’s finally found.”

15. It’s okay not to be prepared for a loss.

“No matter how prepared you think you are for the death of a loved one, it still comes as a shock, and it still hurts very deeply.” ― Billy Graham

16. It’s your right to grief.

“I believe that everyone can appreciate the right of a family to grieve the loss of a loved one in peace.” ― Dave Reichert

17. Surviving loss may be hard, but it’s not impossible.

“When you lose a person you love so much, surviving the loss is difficult.” ― Cristiano Ronaldo

18. Your relationship is not dead.

“Death ends a life, not a relationship.”― Mitch Albom

19. Death is a natural part of life.

“It is a curious thing, the death of a loved one. We all know that our time in this world is limited and that eventually all of us will end up underneath some sheet, never to wake up. And yet it is always a surprise when it happens to someone we know.” ― Lemony Snicket

20. Her impact on your life will last forever.

“We all die. The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” ― Chuck Palahniuk

21. No one looks forward to death.

“No one wants to die. Even people who want to go to heaven don't want to die to get there. And yet death is the destination we all share. No one has ever escaped it.” ― Steve Jobs

22. Celebrate her life.

“I've told my children that when I die, to release balloons in the sky to celebrate that I graduated. For me, death is a graduation.” ― Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

23. Your love keeps her alive, even if she’s gone.

“Love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone.”― Mitch Albom

24. Your tears show that your heart is pure.

“Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart.”― José N. Harris

25. Your mother’s love will always protect you.

“Love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves it's own mark. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.”― J.K. Rowling

26. Everything happens for a reason.

“God is never cruel, there is a reason for all things. We must know the pain of loss; because if we never knew it, we would have no compassion for others, and we would become monsters of self-regard, creatures of unalloyed self-interest. The terrible pain of loss teaches humility to our prideful kind, has the power to soften uncaring hearts, to make a better person of a good one.”― Dean Koontz

27. It’s okay not to know when you’ll be done grieving.

“Everyone keeps telling me that time heals all wounds, but no one can tell me what I’m supposed to do right now. Right now I can’t sleep. It’s right now that I can’t eat. Right now I still hear his voice and sense his presence even though I know he’s not here. Right now all I seem to do is cry. I know all about time and wounds healing, but even if I had all the time in the world, I still don’t know what to do with all this hurt right now.”― Nina Guilbeau

28. Her legacy will live on.

“A mother's love is always with her children. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on-like a legacy of love that will always be with you. May that love surround you now and bring you peace.”

29. You will not sink, you will survive this.

“Mother was comfort. Mother was home. A girl who lost her mother was suddenly a tiny boat on an angry ocean. Some boats eventually floated ashore. And some boats, like me, seemed to float farther and farther from land.”― Ruta Sepetys

30. What we deeply love becomes a part of us.

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.” ― Helen Keller

31. You eventually get into the acceptance stage.

“Any natural, normal human being, when faced with any kind of loss, will go from shock all the way through acceptance.” ― Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

32. You will always be connected to her.

“Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity.” ― Terri Guillemets

33. Family is worth the risk of loss.

“A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss... That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all.” ― Brad Pitt

34. You won’t forget the way she made you feel.

“My mother is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune.” ― Graycie Harmon

35. It’s a blessing to have known and be loved by your mother.

“Though sorrow may impede my heart. It is of great love to have known you.”― C. Elizabeth

36. Your love for her matters more than anything.

“Losing you is most difficult for me, but the nature of my love for you is what matters.” ― Haruki Murakami

37. She’s always going to be at your side.

“Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.”

38. Your grief won’t always be this intense.

“Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.”― Vicki Harrison

39. A loss of a mother is a different kind of loss.

“I've lost lots of men in my life, besides my mother, which is a whole different loss.” ― Patti Smith

40. She will live on in your heart.

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

41. You can continue to love her.

“In life, we loved you dearly, in death, we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.”

42. This loss will make you a stronger person.

“Losing my mother at such an early age is the scar of my soul. But I feel like it ultimately made me into the person I am today; I understand the journey of life. I had to go through what I did to be here.” ― Mariska Hargitay

43. Your memories of her will never pass.

“The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.”

44. Growth is coming.

“With loss comes growth.” ― Julie Foudy

45. Remember how fortunate you were to have her in your life.

"Whenever I am missing you, I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life. I wouldn't trade those moments for the world." — Cindy Adkins

46. Her hugs will last.

"A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go."

47. A mother’s love is powerful, even in her absence.

“Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.”– J.K. Rowling

48. She’ll always have your heart.

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever."

49. It’s okay to miss her, just know she’s still with you.

"Mom, I am missing you today but I know that you will always be with me in my heart." — Karen Kostyla

50. Mothers never really die.

"Mothers never really die, they just keep the house up in the sky, They polish the sun by day and light the stars that shine at night, keep the moonbeams silvery bright and in the heavenly home above they wait to welcome those they love." — Helen Steiner Rice

