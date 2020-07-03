The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee, According To Science

Coffee, please!

Nothing seems to be more invigorating than that caffeine boost from the perfect cup of coffee, morning, noon, or night. For many people, it is their happiness, their salvation, and they cannot go a day without it. And the best part, more than anything, is when you are able to find coffee enthusiasts who share your love for the caffeinated and revitalizing drink.

The only thing better than drinking coffee itself? Discovering the best time to drink coffee in order to receive the optimum health benefits. Coffee is scientifically proven to fill the body with natural antioxidants, acts as a calming agent, and repairs DNA. Drinking coffee regularly can reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease.

If coffee is part of your regular morning routine, there are different times you can drink it: before work, on your way to work, or once you get to work, for example. However, there is an ideal time to get that caffeine into your system.

As Inc. explained, our body releases different hormones daily, and one that many of us may not know about is the stress hormone cortisol which is known to make our body feel alert (or more so on edge). The time our cortisol comes out depends on hour circadian rhythm.

Neuroscientist and postdoctoral research fellow at the Geisel School of Medicine Steven L. Miller told Inc that drinking coffee while your brain is already releasing cortisol will limit the positive effects due to the fact that you are already "wired up." Instead, you should aim to get that morning cup of joe in when your natural cortisol levels are low.

According to Inc, someone who wakes up around 6:30 in the morning would have the highest cortisol levels between 8 and 9 AM, noon and 1 PM, and 5:30 to 6:30 PM. This makes the best time to drink coffee for the everyday person to be between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

So next time you want to partake in a wonderful cup of coffee, you can do so with a smile on your face just thinking of all the great benefits it brings. Especially if you're mindful of the time you decide to drink it!

Lani Akingbade is a writer residing in New Jersey. When she is not pitching and creating articles for YourTango, she is reading stories, catching up on her academics, or painting.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

This article was originally posted in March 2018 and was updated with the latest information.​