The Image You See First In This Personality Test Reveals Your Deepest Personal Strengths

Seeing is believing... in yourself.

If you spend time on the internet, chances are you have stumbled across personality tests that present you with a photograph or drawing which could be interpreted in a variety of ways.

While free online quizzes are never going to be as comprehensive or time-consuming as those conducted by psychologists or human resources professionals, these visual puzzles are designed to get people thinking so they can better understand themselves.

In this way, these personality tests offer a powerful glimpse into each of our personal strengths and weakness.

Believe it or not, what you see when you look at optical illusions can reveal fascinating information about you that you might otherwise never consciously know. Sure, what you're seeing may be beautiful and/or interesting images in their own right, but there is real power in what they can tell us about ourselves.

The journey of self-discovery is a critical one, and you can begin yours by taking even the smallest of steps. While appearances can often be deceiving, challenging yourself to reflect on what you see when you first look at something versus once your eyes and mind have take a few moments to adjust is a great way to learn more about how you tick and why.

To give this concept a try, take a look at the image below and make a note of the very first thing you see. Once you've determined the first thing you see, that's where the fun begins.

What does this personality test say about your most powerful secret personal strengths?

If you saw...

1. The little girl

If you saw the little girl first when you looked at this photograph, you've got a gift like no one else.

Seeing the little girl means that you have a secret ability to move through life's greatest obstacles with comfort and ease. While other people might shudder in the face of change or challenges, inside of you is a youthful spirit of resilience that refuses to be squelched.

When you find yourself in situations that might understandably make others fearful, you refuse to bow under pressure. Your quiet optimism and youthful perspective (no matter your age) will always be your emotional bedrock.

2. The skull

If you saw the skull first when you looked at the image, don't panic!

While we tend to associate skulls with death, the paranormal, or something vaguely sinister, fret not. The symbolism regarding your character traits couldn't be more positive, as the skull is a sign that your greatest strength is your intellectual prowess, you smarty pants, you.

For years skulls have been used in art and literature to represent the power of the mind, and that's true here as well. There is no situation you can't handle with the power of your mind.

Of course, this doesn't mean you're necessarily a straight-A student type. Intellect is about far more than book learning and memorizing facts. Overall, your capacity for deep, considered thought is one of the biggest strengths you possess.

3. The scenery

If you saw the scenery first when you looked at this image, you're in rarefied company.

When you look closely, you'll see that the scenery in question is the entry point into misty, darkened woods. While this may seem foreboding, you have nothing here to fear.

When the scenery catches your eye before anything else, it means that greatest personal strength is your ability to trust your instincts. You thrive in environments and situations where most people would panic.

Lost in the woods? You don't need to borrow anyone's breadcrumbs. Follow your gut and you'll find the path that works for you.

When you feel directionless, confused, or frustrated at times, remember that your instincts are solid. You're the type of person who can always rely on what your spirit know in order to make the right decisions at the right times.

