Charlie Sheen Allegedly Sodomized 13-Year-Old Corey Haim On The Set Of "Lucas"

Sheen was 19 at the time.

Actor Charlie Sheen was accused of sodomizing child star Corey Haim when he was just 13. According to a 2017 story, Haim, who died from pneumonia 2010, reportedly told other people that on the set of the movie Lucas, 19-year-old Sheen raped him.

Did Charlie Sheen rape Corey Haim?

Former actor Dominick Brascia went on record saying that Haim told him about the incident.

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Brascia said. "He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

Haim's closest friend, fellow child actor Corey Feldman, hinted about the incident in his 2013 book, Coreyography: A Memoir.

"At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was 'what all guys do,'" Feldman wrote.

"So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew," continued Feldman, "and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized."

Though Feldman didn't initially name Sheen as the man in the story, in 2011, he said he wasn't shy about how he felt about the actor.

"I'm not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen... especially the way he's affected other people that I know," he said. "Point blank, Charlie and Corey started their careers pretty much together, and Corey fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together."

As an adult, Haim battled with drug addiction until his death at the age of 38. Sheen had long been hinted to be Haim's abuser, with multiple sources saying that the young boy was too vulnerable at the time to realize he was being taken advantage of.

“He fooled him," a source said in 2016. "Corey was vulnerable, and he fell for this person. He believed, like so many victims, that he was ‘in love’ with his abuser. He was so confused by the sexual encounter, and believed it was love.”

Brascia said Haim told him he hooked up with Sheen again in his mid-to-late 20s: "He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Ironically, Brascia was accused of having sex with Haim by Haim's longtime friend, Greg Harrison, in a Facebook post in 2016. He also claimed Feldman helped cover up the scandal because he was jealous of his friend.

"Picture Judy Haim (The Blonde Poet) barging into a room and grabbing a pool cue and threatening Actor-Director and pedophile Dominick Brascia, to get off her son," Harrison wrote. Brascia denied the claims.

Feldman, however, released a new documentary in March 2020 called, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, where he confirmed that it was Sheen who had raped Haim back in 1986. In the documentary, many people backed up Feldman's claims.

Many claimed that Haim had told them himself or that they had heard about it from other people years later, and this included Feldman's ex-wife, Susannah Sprague.

She alleged that, "He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy. He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it."

Feldman also alleged that the claims about Brascia and Haim were true as well.

In addition to Sheen and Brascia, Feldman also made additional sexual abuse claims about a few other men, including Jon Grissom who had costarred in a few of Feldman and Haim's movies, Alphy Hoffman, a nightclub owner, and Marty Weiss, a former talent manager.

Sheen continues to deny all the claims made against him. In a statement he made after the documentary was released, he said, “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period."

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor and journalist who covers small business, pop culture, travel, health and wellness.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on November 8, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.