The Insane Reason The Alt-Right Call Taylor Swift Their 'Nazi Queen' And Say One Of Her Songs Is A Secret White Supremacy Anthem

They claim there are some serious hidden messages in "Look What You Made Me Do".

If anyone knows how to break the internet, it's Taylor Swift.

After staying out of the spotlight for most of 2017, Swift stopped the world for a moment when she deleted all content on all her social media accounts to build some serious hype for her album, "Reputation," and her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

The song and its accompanying video were filled with some serious hidden messages that are driving some speculation about the meaning and symbolism.

Whether or not you're a die-hard Swiftie fan, I can bet you've read an article or four about all her secret musical jabs aimed at Kim and Kayne.

But a Reddit user by the name of jacksawbridge found a different target for Swift's new song: neo-Nazis.

The conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift is secretly a Nazi have flooded the internet for quite some time.

Nazis and members of the alt right (a loose, mostly online movement for people who are dedicated to "white identity") labeled Swift as an "Aryan Goddess" and believe she's a covert Nazi who's waiting for President Donald Trump to make it safe for her to come out as so.

Yep. This is a legit belief, as written by Andre Anglin for his white supremacist blog, the Daily Stormer.

"It is also an established fact that Taylor Swift is secretly a Nazi and is simply waiting for the time when Donald Trump makes it safe for her to come out and announce her Aryan agenda to the world. Probably, she will be betrothed to Trump's son, and they will be crowned American royalty."

Since Eric and Donald Jr. are both married, Anglin must be referring to Barron, who's 11.

ANYWAYS, jacksawbridge posted his own personal analysis of Swift's new song — which he awkwardly retitled "Look What You MAGA (or Make American Great Again) Do" — on why the new jam is actually a Nazi anthem.

He thinks many of the lyrics in Taylor's new song are aimed at the mainstream media and how they've portrayed her and her fellow white supremacists.

Here's some of his breakdown and what he thinks the lyrics of Look What You Made Me Do really mean:

I don't like your little games/ Don't like your tilted stage

"Aimed at the swamp and mainstream media. The way media has presented leftists such as antifa as victims."

How you laugh when you lie/You said the gun was mine

"False accusations of inciting violence and being the villain."

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

"Trump's 'impossible victory and all his victories since, plus Messianic references which co-align with Western culture and belief."

Jacksawbridge also points to the resemblance the "Look What You Made Me Do" video shares with Beyoncé's "Lemonade."

Though he doesn't know for sure if this was "Tay-Tay's intention" he believes it was a calculated move to reference the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Such as the strange similarity between current events and allegations that she is racist or 'appropriating' black culture, Beyoncé, etc," he writes.

"Despite her status as one of the world's biggest celebrities she's still often targeted by black supremacists who despise her fame and belittle her for being a skinny white female."

He goes on to call her his "Nazi Queen," which is enough to run almost every Taylor Swift song for me.

Even though she's not at all obligated to reveal her political views, I would personally appreciate it if she denounced this nonsense. Or we all might just start to believe it.

Emily Blackwood is an editor at YourTango who covers pop culture, dating, relationships and everything in between. You can follow her on Instagram (@blackw00d) and Twitter (@emztweetz).

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on September 6, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.