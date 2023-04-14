10 Things People Don't Realize You Do Because You Have An Alpha Personality

We usually know the terms of an alpha male or female. They are the ones who are strong, have many ambitions, are high achievers, and are majestic yet intimidating at the same time.

But there are certain traits that set alphas apart from everyone else. And these 10 things prove you’re one of them.

Here are 10 signs you have an alpha personality.

1. You talk straightforward and to the point.

The alpha personality type usually knows exactly what he or she wants and needs from other people. Thus, you will say everything without any confusing hidden messages on it. A “Yes” means “Yes,” and vice versa.

If you’re in doubt or confused, you will let people know by asking them some questions and opinions before you make the final decisions. You barely lie to other people because that’s just not your core value.

2. You believe in people’s actions rather than words.

Because you don’t buy people’s BS. You don’t over-analyze people’s texts and their words, simply because it’s just a waste of time. You believe in people’s behaviors, gestures, and in actual face-to-face interactions.

You don’t do "textpectations" either; you will reply to people’s texts as soon as possible and it only means that you respect them, not because you have a particular interest towards them.

3. You don’t have the fear of missing out.

It’s totally okay for you to miss a party or not know people’s life updates. You realize that you don’t have to know every gossip or other people’s drama, simply because you will only follow up on the things that you actually care.

But when you have interest towards something, you will be the first person who knows the current news and you will learn about that topic as deeply as you can.

4. You talk the talk and walk the walk.

Your words will always be consistent with your behavior because you can’t and don’t want to fake your attitudes in front of people. You’re brave enough to speak up or show your dislike or disagreement for something, and you always have reasons behind how you act.

You also don’t mind being sarcastic because it’s your own way to show that you’re just being honest.

5. You only have few friends who you can trust.

Although you’re a social butterfly and have countless acquaintances, you realize that you may only have one or two people that you can trust.

You’re brave enough to leave the relationship when it’s toxic for your inner being and you can bounce back again every time someone breaks your trust. Those broken hearts only make you appreciate those who always stay when you’re down.

6. You enjoy being on your own.

You don’t mind doing everything by yourself and you barely feel lonely, simply because you’re used to being independent. You barely ask people for help, but you love partnering with people who understand your values and ideas.

It doesn’t bother you to go alone to places you really want to see, because you know exactly that you can do things with or without other people.

7. You're low-key.

You barely post anything to your social media accounts and you will only share something really special to you. You like to be MIA, simply because you highly prioritize your own privacy.

People are actually curious about your day and you keep it that way because you think it’s important to draw a line between your life and theirs.

8. You're always busy doing the things you love.

You have so many goals and dreams you’re pursuing and you always find yourself doing something that you love. You're passionate about your life and you’re always excited to learn new things.

You love to be productive and you do things not to gain achievements and compliments from other people, but just because you love doing them.

9. You don’t care what people say about you.

You don’t live your life based on society’s standards because you have your own. You know exactly that you can’t please everyone and your motto is, “If you don’t bother me, I won’t bother you.”

You treat people the way you’d want to be treated and you recognize your own self-worth, too. But despite the fact that you have your own principles, you still listen and consider opinions from your loved ones.

10. You prefer to stay single rather than be with someone who doesn’t get your values.

You choose to be single until you find someone who really understands your dreams and goals. You want someone who challenges you and teaches you new things. You’ll be attracted to the person who has dreams as big as yours.

You will choose to be single until you find someone who doesn’t see you as a competitor, but as a partner, simply because he or she feels equal to you. At the end of the day, you know an alpha personality loves you when he or she says, “I don’t need you, but I want you.”

Rayi Noormega is a writer whose bylines have been featured on Thought Catalog, Elite Daily, Magdalene, The Huffington Post, The Jakarta Post, among many others.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.