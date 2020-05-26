20 Cute, Funny Love Quotes For Him To Make Your Boyfriend Laugh Again After A Fight

We can all forgive and forget, right?!

Phew! That was a close one! Another fight with the boyfriend or hubby and things may not resolve like they did the last time.

Fights between couples can be so scary. Before you know it, someone is using the b-word ... (The b-word as in breakup, duh! What were you thinking?)

Anyway, I’m sure you have that one friend — or maybe you are guilty of this — who is always saying that she and her true love almost broke up last night.

For many couples, even those who are deeply in love, arguments are a common occurrence. (Unless, of course, you are one of the lucky few with that beautiful, smooth sailing kind of relationship and the two of you never fight. In which case, good. for. you. You are an alien.)

The reality is that most, if not all, couples fight occasionally, and usually it’s not that big of a deal. Fights are a normal way for each of you to get things off your chests and speak your minds.

It can even be therapeutic, and not every fight has to mean you're breaking up — especially if you know how to calm things down by sharing some cute love quotes that will make you both smile.

Listen, no one is perfect and sometimes picking a fight for the fun of it is more entertaining than watching another episode of Fixer Upper. Okay, maybe not fun, per se, but honestly when you're around someone for an extended period of time, things are bound to go downhill at some point.

Whether you are having petty fights over what show to watch next or have serious relationship issues that need intervention, sometimes you just need to relieve the tension. Especially if you live with your beau!

And sometimes the best thing to do after a long, exhausting fight is share a good laugh!

That’s right — have a good ol’ chuckle and before you know it you're back on the couch and cuddling like nothing ever happened.

Okay, maybe not that quickly, but it's totally possible to get back on the horse with your boo faster than you think. It doesn't have to be all cold shoulders and awkward silences until someone wants to eat. It really is possible to make up and move on.

Now, I am not saying making jokes and poking fun at the situation is always the solution. Some fights are much more serious than that. But if this is a fight that seems to occur every Monday night, after you've been stressed all day at work and you're just taking it out on him, then it’s probably because it’s a Monday. Everyone hates Mondays! Your relationship can make it through.

So if you determine that this fight just needs some humor to cool the situation down, then look no further!

We have the 20 best cute, silly love quotes for him (that are bound to make your boyfriend laugh again after a fight).

1. Whichever you prefer.

“I promise to always be by your side. Or under you. Or on top.”

2. When you need each other to survive.

“I think you are suffering from a lack of vitamin me.”

3. This kind of love really means something.

"I love you even more than I am annoyed by you. Which is a lot."

4. In that order. Someone heat the skillet pronto!

“Mornings were made for sleeping, wild sex, and bacon.”

5. Please and thank you.

“Let’s cuddle so I can steal your body heat.”

6. Till death do us part. Or we kill each other.

“I love you. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible. But I want to spend every irritating minute with you.”

7. That's real love right there.

“I love you even when I’m really, really hungry.”

8. We are so stinking cute!

“I love you in a way that’s nauseating to others.”

9. And I will laugh at you. Promise.

“I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole.”

10. Seriously, chill.

“Everyday I fall in love with you more and more. Except yesterday, yesterday you were pretty annoying.”

11. Yeah ... sometimes ...

“I love you. Even though you’re a jerk sometimes.”

12. Cross my heart and hope to die.

“I promise to always cop a feel when you’re trying to get ready in the morning.”

13. Sorry in advance.

“I promise to love you, respect you, support you, and above all else, make sure I’m not just yelling at you because I’m hungry.”

14. What is love without food?!

“I could lay next to you forever. Or until we decide to go eat.”

15. Please, I beg of you!

“I love you more than coffee. But please don’t make me prove it.”

16. Lucky you ...

"I am yours. No refunds."

17. So punny.

“I love you from my head tomatoes.”

18. I think he'll be very happy about this joke.

“‘Who wears the pants in our relationship?’ We prefer it when neither of us are wearing pants.”

19. Love is all you need. And a margarita. Amirite?!

“I hope to arrive to my death, late, in love, and a little drunk.” — Atticus

20. For when you're equally annoying.

“Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me. Then I remember, oh I put up with you. So we’re even.”

