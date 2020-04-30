The 16 Best 'It's Gonna Be May' Memes — And What The Heck They Mean

It's gonna be MAY!

The year was 2000. Justin Timberlake was the most famous band member of *NSYNC. Timberlake was famously dating pop princess Britney Spears, in addition to becoming internationally known for the steaming hot pack of Ramen noodles styled as his hair.

If you don't remember boy band's hit song "It's Gonna Be Me", here's the video to jog your memory. As you listen, see if you notice anything a bit ... odd about Timberlake's pronunciation of the word "me" at the end of each chorus.

It, without a doubt, 100 percent sounds like he's actually saying the word "May."

And just like that, the pop-culture phenomenon known as "It's Gonna Be May" memes was born.

In 2012, a now defunct Tumblr account run by user amyricha created the first known "It's Gonna Be May" meme, and since then, it's become one of the most popular shares on social media channels from Twitter to Facebook to Instagram and so on.

And back in 2016, Justin Timberlake himself even acknowledged the meme in a tweet:​

Everybody... It is ACTUALLY GONNA BE MAY!#canyoumemeyourself



Probably not, right? — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 29, 2016

Now every year — Every. Single. Year — without fail, in those days between late April and early May, an influx of "It's Gonna Be May" memes rules the social media stratosphere.

Now NSYNC has updated the official title on Apple Music and Spotify to celebrate the meme — they changed the title to “It’s Gonna be Me (It’s Gonna Be May)”.

Some people seem to feel nostalgic over the reference, while others ... well, they'd prefer to skip over the meme and move on to something more recent — you know, like the "Cash me outside, how 'bout dat" girl Danielle Marie Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie (pronounced "bad baby", because, of course it is.)

But "It's Gonna Be May" regardless, and that's something we just can't seem to get away from.

Even ABC's Good Morning America tweeted out the meme, no doubt to remind the world it's time to flip over your calendar page.

And there's one person (I miss you!) who held the highest office in America and still had the sense of humor to partake in the meme trend by sharing it on his Facebook page: former President Barack Obama!

But not everyone is a fan (of the meme, no offense to Justin, to be clear!).

me seeing these "it's gonna be May" memes pic.twitter.com/z0S3HgWM7Y — miss maxie baby (@macksmorereese) May 1, 2017

I feel you!

And some fans Backstreet Boys fans have defintiely got a point ...

But just in case you do love yourself some reminiscing about Justin Timberlake's good old days with *NSYNC, here are the 16 of the best funny It's Gonna Be May memes for you to enjoy and share on social media.