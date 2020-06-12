This New 'Kiss Messenger' Lets You Send Smooches Via Your iPhone

Kiss your honey from miles away.

Long-distance relationships can be hard. Not being around the one you love for long periods of time can also be incredibly difficult.

And even if reuniting for brief excursions can be fun and exciting, and can even bring you closer in your relationship together, it's still hard on couples who aren't able to see and touch their partners every day.

Luckily, there are a number of devices on the internet that are specifically marketed to long-distance lovers.

These products can range from the really sweet — like a pillow that lets you feel your partner’s heartbeat when they’re lying on it (aww!), or a shirt that lets you feel when your partner is “hugging” you (double aww!).

There’s also (of course!) the more erotic ones, like a pair of his and hers adult toys that vibrate in time with each other’s movements, or a motion-activated “body massager” that uses video game controllers to vibrate.

Some of these products fall in between those categories, however, and allow you and your partner to simply send a kiss back and forth to each other across the distance through various devices.

The Kissenger — not to be confused with the former U.S. security adviser, mind you — is a device that attaches to your phone and transmits the pressure of your “kiss” to your partner. It's a "kiss messenger" of sorts.

Essentially, it looks like a huge phone dock with a plastic pressure pad on the front of it. In order to make it work, you simply press your mouth to the pad and then "send" your kiss message to your partner or loved one.

They can choose the location as to where they receive it — like their lips or even their cheek — and then the device “pushes” your kiss to them. Cute, right?

While some people may be less than enthused about a piece of plastic that juts in and out, and can’t be at all realistic (given its flat “kissing” area and the pistons that exert pressure), it’s really the thought that counts in this case. And it could still be an adorable way for you to let your partner know that you’re thinking about them.

Research done by the Imagineering Institute is what thought up the Kissenger device. The lab's mission is to “Invent the Future of the Internet,” including the way people communicate through mobile apps and on the internet.

With the kissenger, they hoped to bring a multisensory kissing experience for long-distance couples. The kiss messenger should be able to connect to any phone.

So, what are you waiting for? Sure, kissing through a piece of plastic may seem totally weird, but if you really think about it, it's no less strange than wearing that hugging shirt (it had to be said).

