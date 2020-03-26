9 Celebrities Who Have Foot Fetishes And Like Sucking Toes

Apparently, it's all the rage.
Believe it or not, having a foot fetish is actually pretty common. And while many "vanilla" people may think it's weird to be turned on by feet, sucking on toes, or even foot massages, the truth is, there's just some things that excite others that we may not fully get.
And when it comes to Hollywood, whether it's actors, singers, or a combination of the two, there are bound to be some closeted freaks among them.
We can become so easily influenced and starstruck by some of the most famous A-list actors or models, just wanting a life resembling half the glamour that theirs does. We want the big, expensive houses, shiny brand-new cars, and the love lives that just seem too good to be true. (We also wish we had the glitz and glam of the paparazzi following us, though many celebrities have outright voiced their concerns over flash photography like that.)
As for certain celebrities, would you be willing to try some of their kinky fetishes — like a foot fetish — in order to achieve such a dream?
More and more stars are coming right out and admitting that they have a serious foot fetish when it comes to getting down and dirty in the bedroom. Even those celebrities with a foot fetish who won't admit to it themselves have exes who are more than willing to spill the beans about these celebs with (alleged) foot fetishes.
Although some celebrities are actually well-known for having this particular preference (we're looking at you, Quentin Tarantino!), you might just be surprised to hear some of the names on this list, while others may give you that "ah-ha" feeling, leaving you none too shocked. They range from current celebrities and singers, to even one of the greatest writers of all time. So, really, celebrities for any walk of life could be into feet! You just never know.
In the end, celebrities are just regular people, like you and me. So, hey, some celebrities have foot fetishes. Who are we to judge? Let's take a look at a few of these A-listers who reportedly are a bit particular between the sheets.
Everybody knows Alex Rodriguez as being an MLB player, most notably for the New York Yankees. Well, what you might not know is that he has quite the foot fetish.
An ex-lover of the famous athlete was quoted saying, "Alex is a player, a big player who cannot go a night without getting laid. And he's got a big foot fetish." I guess A-Rod's got a few tricks up his sleeve... and not just on the field.
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is one celebrity you may not have had pinned as a connoisseur of feet. Oh, but he is. In fact, he has outright said, "I definitely love girls with beautiful feet. I have a foot fetish." Pretty straight forward, and we gotta love it.
It's no secret Britney Spears has always been a little out there. I mean, 2005 Brittany shaving her head and losing her mind — who could forget?
Well, apparently that's not the only unusual thing she's into. She, too, has a foot fetish. She came right out and admitted that she loves when men kiss her feet.
I have to give Ricky Martin some due credit here, because he knows foot fetishes are a little out there and he's not denying it.
The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer once told an interviewer, "It's not good for my image, but I'm what you'd call a foot fetishist. I just find feet really beautiful." You do you, Ricky.
Even the King himself was known to be a lover of feet! There have been stories of Elvis having his handlers screen women based solely on their feet before he'd have anything to do with them romantically. That's some serious dedication to the fetish.
Most notably known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bones, David Boreanaz is one of those stars that stays out of the spotlight — for the most part. He couldn’t hide from the outing of his alleged love of feet, however.
An ex-girlfriend of Boreanaz’s, Catalina Guirado, revealed, “David’s idea of heaven is giving a long, sensual toe job. He was keener to get my socks off than my knickers. I was spending more time making sure my toes looked right than my hair and my face.”
Oh, David. Looking at you, I'd guess most women can see why she'd oblige.
Here’s a surprising one. I can’t say I imagined the words of J. Gatsby or Nick Caraway coming from someone who was so enamored with feet.
F. Scott Fitzgerald always paid such attention to detail in his writing, but I never would’ve guessed he’d pay that same attention to a woman’s feet. Much like Elvis, that’s actually how he judged his romantic conquests as well.
So, if you’ve ever seen a Quentin Tarantino movie — Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill — you know that he’s a unique guy in the first place. It’s not so far-fetched that he’d be into the foot fetish business.
I mean, he certainly isn’t trying to hide it. This picture really just says it all.
Everyone knows Jax Taylor as the womanizing bartender/model from Vanderpump Rules, but what you may not know is that when it comes to those womanizing ways, there's one thing he prefers over everything else: his serious love of female feet.
He even said once, "Here's the thing about feet: you can't help what you love. You like what you like. I mean, I just can't help it. I didn't say when I was born, 'This is what I want to like.' I like it. I like women's feet, I can't help it. I'm sorry."
What else can you say? Dude loves feet. Even dirty feet!
Madelyn Rennie is a writer with a focus on relationships, zodiac, and entertainment pieces.