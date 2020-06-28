11 Types Of Kisses — And What Each Of These Kissing Styles Mean

Get ready to pucker up.

When it comes to love, actions often speak louder than words.

And sometimes, the different types of kisses someone gives you can speak the loudest.

Sure, there are people who love spending their time sitting around and talk about every one of their feelings, but they tend to be the exception and not the rule.

By and large, if you’re trying to figure out how someone feels about you, understanding their kissing styles can offer some fascinating insight into what's going on in the deepest parts of their heart.

Once you understand the meaning behind the types of kisses explained below, you'll have a new vocabulary through which you and the person you love can communicate.

Here are 11 of the most common types of kisses, and what each of these kisses styles means.

1. Kisses on the lips.

What this type of kiss means: He truly values your love.

A quick, pretty dry, often closed-mouthed kiss is the way a man in a loving relationship says hello or goodbye.

If he kisses you like this at home where no one can see, it’s a sign you’ve become a valued part of his routine and his life.

If he kisses you like this in public, it’s proof to you and to the world that he’s serious about where your relationship is going.

2. Kisses on the top of your head.

What this type of kiss means: He wants to take care of you.

When a man kisses you on the top of your head, it means he’s feeling protective of you. It means he couldn’t help himself, he had to stop what he was doing and let you know that he cares about you, that he loves sharing space with you, and that you mean the world to him.

This kissing style is sweet, fond, and nurturing.

3. Kisses on your hand.

What this type of kiss means: He's kind of a flirt.

If a man kisses your hand, you can be sure of a few things.

The first is that he is extremely confident and a little bit of a showman. It takes courage to kiss a woman on the hand if you aren't a member of some European royal family.

A man who kisses you on the hand is all about performance. This doesn’t mean his feelings for you aren’t genuine, but you should probably prepare yourself, as you’re about to be courted big time.

4. Kisses on the inside of your wrist.

What this type of kiss means: It's about to get seriously sexy in here.

If a man kisses the inside of your wrist, you can be sure of the fact that the only thing keeping him from ripping off all of your clothes is the fact that you are out in public.

When he kisses you on the inside of your wrist, he’s telling you that he knows the way a woman’s body works, and that he isn’t afraid to put that knowledge to good use.

5. Kisses on your neck.

What this type of kiss means: He has strong romantic feelings for you.

This kind of kiss is excellent, provided the man you are dating is not a vampire.

A kiss on the neck is a romantic overture. If he kisses you on the neck, he’s telling you that he wants you and he wants you now without saying a word — and it’s super effective.

6. Kisses with tongue.

What this type of kiss means: He's totally smitten with you.

When a man French kisses you, especially when he uses his hands to cup your face, whether he knows it or not, he’s revealing just how smitten he has become with you.

We tend to associate French kissing with our teenage years and hours of making out. This kissing style is his way of showing you just how attracted to you he is.

7. Kisses on the cheek.

What this type of kiss means: He's just not that into you.

A kiss on the cheek is the total opposite of a kiss with tongue. In many respects, if the man kissing you on the cheek in the one you want to be kissing you with tongue, being kissed on the cheek is worse than him offering to shake your hand.

A man kissing you on the cheek is telling you that he cares about you, but never ever wants to see you naked and he's not even make out with you.

8. Kisses by your eye.

What this type of kiss means: He truly appreciates you.

When a man kisses you by the eye, it might seem strange. And fair enough. The eye is not typically considered an erogenous zone.

But you might enjoy knowing that when a man kisses you by your eye, he's telling you that he loves you and the way you see the world. It’s a gesture of love and appreciation he feels so keenly he’s got to express it, even if it seems a little silly.

9. Kisses on your forehead.

What this type of kiss means: He loves you for more than just your body.

A man kissing you on the forehead can be strange because it can read as a tad paternal, and there may be something to that on a certain level.

When he kisses you on the forehead he’s telling you he will be there for you and he wants to protect you. He’s also telling you that he loves all of you, not just your body.

A kiss on the forehead is basically a kiss on the brain.

10. Kisses on your stomach.

What this type of kiss means: He's comfortable with you.

If a man kisses you on your stomach, he feels 100% comfortable with you and he trusts that you feel that way with him too.

Not all of us feel 100% great about how our stomachs look, so a man kissing you there is thanking you for sharing your vulnerability with him.

It could also mean that he can picture having a baby with you.

11. Kisses on your breasts.

What this type of kiss means: He's totally about to sleep with you — or at least he wants to.

Kissing you this intimately is his way of showing you that he’s attentive and experienced.

He wants you to enjoy kissing him and everything that follows as much as he will.

