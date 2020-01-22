15 Sexy DDLG Love Quotes That Explain Daddy Dom/Little Girl Kink

These relationships are exquisitely loving ... and crazy hot!

Daddy Dom and little girl (aka DDlg or DD/lg) relationships are possibly the most commonly misunderstood among the range of those that fall under the umbrella of BDSM kink.

Most people consider BDSM synonymous with the more old-fashioned, somewhat out-dated label "S & M" — sadomasochistic relationships in which one person, the Master or Mistress, has complete control, while the other, the slave, is a willing victim and subject to his or her Dom or Domme's every whim.

This dynamic is generally thought of by many in the Vanilla (non-kinky) community less as a relationship and more as an abusive arrangement between a violator and a victim.

There are, of course, exceptions to every rule, and abusive relationships unfortunately exist within the BDSM community as they do everywhere else. But there are many types of Masters — known as Dominants — and several types of "slaves" — known as submissives — and most are made up of perfectly healthy, high-functioning people within perfectly healthy, high-functioning relationships.

And while some of these relationships are sadomasochistic (hence the SM at the end of BDSM), that is only one end of the kinky spectrum.

Then you have Daddy doms and their babygirls.

I can understand why, at first glance, seeing a Dominant referred to as "Daddy" or "Mommy" and a submissive referred to as "little girl" — or babygirl," "boy," "boi," or a variant along those lines — could appear, well, creepy.

However, these relationships are not considered by those participating in them to evoke incestuous meaning or trauma reenactments.

What is a Daddy Dom?

"The Daddy Dom indulges, edifies and chastises his childlike, submissive partner, who may be both emotionally and financially dependent upon him," explains Miya Yamanouchi. "The partner to a 'Daddy' (or 'Mommy') is a 'little girl' or ('little boy') ... [a submissive who] enjoys being treated like a child by her lover, most commonly calling her partner 'Daddy' both in and out of the bedroom."

Picture all of the best parts of what an ideal Daddy provides: warmth, strength, measured humor, discipline as needed, undivided attention, nurturing, caregiving, stability, support, and unconditional love.

Now picture the best parts of what the best babygirl provides: laughter, joy, silliness, fun, playfulness, warmth, affection beyond belief, beauty, awe, excitement, mental and physical challenges, and unconditional love.

Who wouldn't want a relationship that includes a constant give and take between those qualities?

You don't have to take my word for it, of course.

These 15 sexy love quotes illustrate exactly how passionate, loving — and not even a little bit creepy — Daddy Dom and little girl relationships can be.

1. "Anything for my Princess. Anything for my Daddy."

2. "'I need,' she whispers. 'I know, little one,' he replies. 'How?' she asks. 'You're mine. I always know.' She sighs."

3. "Your Daddy's right here. While you sleep I'll protect you."

4. "There is just something about his strong hands. When he grips me with passion I feel so secure and wanted. It is pure bliss."

5. "I want to do things so wild with you that I don't know how to say them."

—​ Anais Nin, "A Literate Passion: Letters of Anaïs Nin & Henry Miller, 1932-1953"

6. "Protector, lover, guide, friend."

7. "It's been too long, hasn't it, peach? Should I let you come now so you're able to focus on our lesson?"

— Kendall Ryan, "The Gentleman Mentor"

8. "Meet me in the corridor of your soul. Invite me to the hidden chambers. Show me the light behind your eyes. Teach me the rhythm of your blood. You are the secret I crave to discover."

9. "Intimacy is not purely physical: It's the act of connecting with someone so deeply, you feel like you can see inside their soul."

10. "I want to make love to you because I care about you. I want to worship your naked body with my own and learn all of your secrets."

11. "I want to control you, command you, dominate you, and use you. And then I want to touch you, hold you, kiss you, and make you feel safe."

12. "A Daddy Dom only has so much power because it is given to him by his submissive. This power should be treasured, used wisely and respected. When this fails, the submissive has the right to take that power away."

13. "Close your eyes babygirl. Daddy's here now. Let your worries go. I'll take care of everything."

14. "Can you feel me? Can you hear me? Can you sense my presence? I'm with you, always. Even when you think I'm not."

15. "I represent to you all the sins you have never had the courage to commit."

— Oscar Wilde, "The Picture Of Dorian Gray"

Deputy Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo Style, MSN, Fox News, Bustle, Parents and more. Find her on Twitter and Instagram for more.