21 Sexy BDSM Love Quotes About D/S Relationships To Make You Purr

When most people imagine BDSM relationships, their thoughts jump to images of "50 Shades Of Grey," , abuse, blood and/or demeaning objectification.

Relationships within the world of BDSM — an acronym meaning /Discipline, Dominance/submission, and Sadism/Masochism — vary widely. So while yes, some of those descriptors apply to some BDSM relationships, they certainly do not apply to all, and certainly not without the consent, interest, desire and fulfillment of both partners in mind at all times.

At the core of any relationship — vanilla, kinky, friendly, casual, or even professional — is an "exchange of power."

In fact, many traditional marriages falter because of a lack of communication in regard to this dynamic.

Prior to an engagement and wedding, each individual has an idealized vision of how power will be exchanged within their marriage. Some imagine a 50/50 division of household, financial and parenting responsibilities. Some imagine a traditional household à la the 1950s, with the husband taking on financial obligations and the wife taking on child-rearing and household duties, or vice versa. Some imagine shared financial duties between spouses, with a nanny and housekeeper taking care of everything at home.

The variations are endless, and none of these arrangements are inherently good or bad. The trouble arises when a couple marries or otherwise makes a long-term commitment without having expressed these perspectives and ideas to each other beforehand. The common fall-back of "We love each other, so we'll make it work" basically guarantees a trip to divorce court.

BDSM relationships can be particularly satisfying because, when consciously formed, there is direct and ongoing communication about roles and responsibilities.

Whether the relationship takes the shape of Dom/sub, Domme/sub, Daddy/babygirl, Master/pet, Master/slave, Master/servant, Top/bottom or anything else you could probably think of, the keys to success are the intrinsic trust, transparency and shared control which must be present at all times.

And, of course, on a purely primal level, these dynamics played out in the bedroom are just so damn hot.

If you can read these 21 BDSM love quotes representing the best and hottest of D/s relationships without steaming up the windows, hey, that's cool! To each their own.

(But I have a teeny, tiny feeling you may just like what you see ...)

1. "When a man truly loves a woman she becomes his weakness. When a woman truly loves a man he becomes her strength. This is called Exchange of Power." — Unknown

2. "Any man can grab a woman by her hair, throw her on the bed, and rip her clothing off. Sure he can tie her up, call her a '' or a '' and have rough with her. But that is not dominance ... that's rough , maybe even violent . If she's into it, it can even be fun but that's still not true dominance. True dominance is the ability to whisper softly in her ear then observe as she obediently removes her clothing. Methodically ... one piece at a time. Watching as she kneels before you offering her entire self to you. Willingly, without hesitation or reservation. She will show you her most vulnerable self without embarrassment or shame. You will know that nothing makes her happier than making you happy ..." — AlterEgo​

3. "The girl was eighty percent kitten and twenty percent lioness, and he considered it his mission to make her roar." — Kitty French

4. "I'll give you what you're afraid to ask for." — Elizabeth Barrette, "What You're Afraid to Ask For"

5. "In that moment he needed to consume her, to fill her, to mark her as his ... just as she needed to open herself to him, to be desired, taken, owned." — Unknown

6. "Do you understand now that it is the man that matters, not any fancy room or intimidating props?" — Jason Luke, "Interview With a Master"

7. "Her secret desire is to be ravished, lovingly forced open in unbearable pleasure, and taken fully open to love by a man of deep spiritual wisdom, strength, humor, sensitivity and integrity." — David Deida. "Love and Fear"

8. "A good Daddy Dom will take you by the hand and guide you through the dark." — Unknown

9. "She's the one tied to the bed, yet everything she gives to me ... her willing submission to my Dominance, her immersion in the pleasure I provide, her complete trust in my protection ... keeps me bound with ties far stronger than physical. She is my submissive. She completes me." — Shayne McClendon, "Always The Good Girl"

10. "When I'm finished, you'll barely be able to stand me not being inside of you." — Casey Quinn, "Girl With Guitar"

11. "Your job is to obey my will, follow my directions exactly and immediately. Mine is to make sure you don't have to focus on anything other than that. Understand?" — Joey W. Hill, "Unrestrained"

12. "You're mine. The minute I told you to spread your legs and you did it, you were mine. When I told you to beg for it and you did, you were mine. When you put your hands behind your back without being told, I owned you. You never had to say a word. You're a natural submissive." — C.D. Reiss, "One Night With Him: Jonathan and Monica's Story (The Submission Series Book 1)"

13. "Opening his arms, he said quietly to her, 'Disappear here.'" — Jonathan Carroll

14. "Why are you so determined to keep your wild silently inside you? Let it breathe. Give it a voice. Let it roll out of you on the wide open waves. Set it free." — Jeanette LeBlanc, "Raging Rhetoric"

15. "He took one look at her and he knew she was the perfect kind of trouble: a good girl who knew exactly when to be bad." — Unknown

16. "I won't abandon you... and you can damn well know that I'm going to fight for you." — Rachel Van Dyken, "Pull"

17. "He certainly seemed to have all the qualities of a gentleman, but the interesting kind who knows exactly when to stop behaving like one." — Michael Dibdin, "Medusa"

18. "'In other words,' he continues, 'I want you at my mercy, kitten. And I intend to make you purr.'" — J. Kenner, "Tame Me: A Stark International Security Novella (Stark International Trilogy Book 1)"

19. "There are times she is kneeling out of obedience, reverence and respect. Those are the times it is okay to stand above her. But when she is kneeling because the weight of the world is just too heavy to bear ... that is when You should be kneeling beside her." — Unknown

20. "Be her anchor. Make her feel safe." — Unknown

21. "Kiss her in a way that shows her how badly you want her." — Unknown

Deputy Editor Arianna Jeret has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo Style, Fox News, Bustle, Follow her on Twitter and on Instagram for more.