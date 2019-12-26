The Tarot Cards You Choose In This Personality Test Reveal The Emotions Your Subconscious Is Hiding

The Tarot has spoken.

Have you ever been to a so-called "psychic" and had your future predicted? Whether it's through palm reading, numerology, or the stereotypical crystal ball, these methods can provide serious insight into your life and personality traits.

But there's something truly fascinating and mind-blowing about the power of Tarot cards.

What is Tarot? If you aren't familiar with Tarot and the art of performing a reading, this 15 century practice is used to measure future outcomes, as well as pinpoint certain influences in an individual's life. Many people use the cards as in their daily lives, as they help reveal every part of you, including your true hopes and desires, fears, emotions, and plans.

The best part is that you don't even need to go to a psychic to get a reading done.

Learning the art of Tarot is simple: all you need is a starter deck and a key that tells you which cards mean what. Because there are so many decks to choose from, and professional readers believe you can only be gifted a deck rather than choosing one yourself, feeling connected to a particular deck ise a sign to act on.

And here's where it gets interesting.

In this personality test, you'll be asked a handful of questions and given the choice of different cards to choose from.

Once you take the personality test here, each card that will be presented reveals a hidden subconscious emotion and will bring it to the forefront. At the end, the quiz will add it all up to find a trend: what emotion does your subconscious hide from the world?

When you take this personality quiz, it's important to go with your immediate instincts for each question. Don't overthink it too much or second-guess your choices. Be confident about your choice and move on.

As for Tarot, you can even give yourself a reading, as well as your friends. It's a great way to entertain yourself and those close to you, but can also reveal crucial things about your future life you may not already know.

Now, you may not be the best at Tarot, but it's incredibly simple to do. Once you get the hang of it, you'll find yourself learning insightful things about your past, present, and future.

Tarot dates back to the 15th century and was used by mystics and occultists to predict divination. The practice hasn't changed much since then, except that it's more widely accepted. In fact, it seems like everywhere you go, whether physically or online, there are many choices for readings. Heck, you can even get a free reading!

Each Tarot card means something a little bit different, and the cards you choose actually tell you a lot about what's happening in your subconscious mind.

Are you anxious about starting a new job? Do you hold back from taking chances? Are you feeling stuck in your love life and need to put yourself out there? Do you have a dream you just can't seem to achieve?

Tarot cards can reveal all that and more, and determine which life course you should take next. And with this personality test, you'll know which direction life is trying to take you.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves. Follow them on Facebook.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspectives. Reprinted with permission from the author.