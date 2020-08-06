This Dad's Hilarious Daycare Wardrobe Error Made Our Entire Day

"I plead ignorance."

When we were babies — at a time when literally all that we cared about was eating, sleeping, and pooping — we could always trust in mom to make us look super cute while doing it.

That's not to say that we couldn't trust on good old dad for that, but mom just knew our wardrobe in and out. Maybe it's because she was the one who picked out a good majority of the clothing in there.

So, in 2016, when this dad made the mistake of sending his baby girl off to daycare in the outfit seen below, mom had definitely noticed that something was... missing.

Brooke Basso was the one who had normally dressed their baby daughter, Olivia, but that morning, she had had a job interview to get to. So, like any good husband and loving father, Jeremy Basso volunteered to do it.

And when mom arrived at daycare to pick her up, this hilarious exchange happened:

That's right. Dad just happened to have missed a very crucial part that's needed when you wear overalls: a shirt to go underneath them!

“I do normally dress the baby but that morning I had a job interview so he stayed to do it. When I picked her up, I thought perhaps she made a mess on the shirt and the daycare took it off. Our provider simply laughed and said, 'Nope, she came like this!'" Brooke had explained in an interview at the time.

She and her husband then laughed about the situation, and like anyone with a good and funny story to tell, she went and posted about it on social media.

Low and behold, moms from all over started to comment with their own hilarious stories of wardrobe malfunctions, courtesy of the dads.

One woman had told the story of how her husband had taken their baby grocery shopping, and dropped her off at mom's work wearing a stuffed Yoda's robe! When she asked about it, he simply said that he saw it on their older son's bed.

"It was so soft. I put it on her," he said.

Another mom had told a story about how her husband, not realizing the difference, put "Build-A-Bear" clothes on their baby. She realized this, because she saw the hole where the tail was supposed to go.

These funny stories may make dad look like a fool who doesn't know how to dress a baby, but the fact that he tried is commendable and praiseworthy. Besides, babies look cute in whatever they wear anyway.

Caithlin Pena is a writer and editor for YourTango who enjoys books, movies, and music and writes fictional short stories as a hobby.

