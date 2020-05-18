People Who Make These 8 Selfie Faces Age Faster Than Everyone Else

Don't want to look older than you are? Stop making these faces.

Narcissists spend a fair amount of the time worrying solely about themselves, and that goes double when it comes to how they look.

Nothing scares narcissists quite like getting older.

But you don't have to be self-obsessed to be concerned about aging either. Just asked my crippling low self-esteem AND penchant for obsessively applying under eye cream whilst bellowing "I WILL LIVE FOREVER."

Whether you like it or not, you're going to get older. That means lumps, bumps, wrinkles, and age spots.

Plus side, it also means people will give you seats on the subway and you will magically come into posession of a veritable bounty of Werther's originals candies.

But one thing you do all the time could be pushing you to Werther's city faster than you'd like: Taking selfies.

That's right, your duck pout? It's aging you. Stop those selfies!

It doesn't stop there either, even your laptop is determined to have the dude who bags your groceries calling you ma'am.

You can't stop time, but you can stop yourself from making these faces.

1. Raised Brow Frown

This one causes brow wrinkles and gives you a permanently puzzled expression.

But wouldn't you rather look puzzled than like a piece of Reynolds' Wax Paper?

2. Selfie Pout (Duck Face)

You're just trying to look hawt AF for the pic you plan on sending to that cute guy you met while you were on highway cleanup detail. But little did you know you're also giving yourself MOUTH AND LIP WRINKLES.

THE HORROR.

3. Double Chin Sulk

This "cute" pouting expression is best left to the provenance of children.

As we age, this pout takes on "severely dimpled and clenched buttock" sheen.

3. Laptop Grimace

I bet you are doing this one right now. I know I certainly am. Our laptops, or as I call my, life companion, are plotting to make us haggard and grizzled before our time.

Experts say this one causes a puckered frown, so be aware. I like to combat this default expression by frequently pausing to look up strange Japanese Instagram accounts dedicated to attractive well-dressed cats.

4. Bunny Nosin' It

You thought you were just cutely wrinkling your nose when you chatted on the phone to a good friend. Well JOKE IS ON YOU, you were actually causing permanent lines across your nose.

No one likes an old bunny.

Unless they live in a forest and it is olden times and they are eating it for a stew.