Meet Glam-Ma! This 80-Year-Old's Transformation Is Amazing

Proof that you're never too old to contour.

Makeovers are always fun. They can really showcase the power of makeup and just how creative these artists can be. Makeovers also give the talented artists behind the stunning looks a chance to shine in the spotlight and show off their skills.

But in 2016, the world was witness to what may have possibly been the most adorable makeover ever.

Tea Flego, a makeup artist in Pula, Croatia, spends 45 minutes helping her lovely grandmother go from "gramma" to "whoa mama!" Although her real name is Livia, Flego lovingly calls her "Glam-Ma." How cute is that?!

"Every time she looks at herself after makeup she says, 'Holy crap!'" Flego revealed of her Glam-Ma, who's in her 80s. "I've done makeup for her many times, but never recorded it."

Glam-Ma's makeup sessions occasionally happen at the nursing home where she lives, and she's become somewhat of a mascot there.

Though she loves getting her makeup applications done, which include smoothing out the skin and applying false eyelashes, painted lips, and contoured cheekbones, Glam-Ma isn't ashamed of her wrinkles by any means.

Still, she loves being her granddaughter's favorite canvas and learning where her (now viral) photos have ended up.

"She is enjoying her fame," Flego added. "Every day I tell her where she was published and she can't believe it."

In a 2019 interview, Flego revealed that she had a passion for makeup since she was a child:

"Since I was 5 years old I have been doing makeup for my mother, aunts, neighbors, and of course, my grandma. For the last 10 years of my life I have exclusively been a makeup artist, thus turning my hobby and passion into a career."

On why she decided to try doing makeup looks for her Glam-Ma, she added, “I turned this idea into reality because no one has ever dared to try it, ormaybe they just weren't crazy enough to take such a big chance. It is a fine line between a disaster and a miracle. We dared to walk on that line and we created a boom.”

Flego also opened up about the process she goes through when applying Glam-Ma's makeup:

"When I put makeup on her its often not easy. Sometimes we have to remove the whole makeup and start over again, but that is the process. Her skin is aged and it has wrinkles, so it is a challenge to do high-quality makeup work on her."

She also revealed that she has a big surprise in store for her beloved grandma, saying, “I cannot wait to turn it into reality. It is a long process until it reaches its final stage and becomes an accomplished idea. But once it does I believe my grandma will be very happy and satisfied with it.”

We can't wait to find out what it will be! All of Glam-Ma's family is proud of her, and it's no wonder. She seems like a kind, wonderful woman who isn't afraid to show off her beauty. You go, Glam-Ma!

