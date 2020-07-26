The Crazy Thing The Lines On Your Hand Reveal About Your Personality

Whoa.

We've all heard palm readers try to tell us what the different lines on our hands may actually mean, but sometimes, they can be rather off.

Palm reading is when the shape, color, and lines of one's palm as well as the length of their fingers is observed and studied.

For thousands of years, people have tried to read palms in an attempt to find out more about a person's character and emotions. In fact, palmistry has an incredibly long history in both ancient India and China.

Its origins in China date back more than 3,000 years ago, since the Zhou Dynasty. And the first systemic instance of palmistry in China was way back during the Western Han Dynasty in 206 BC - 9 AD.

And although palm reading may have been very important back in those days (and still probably is to many people), it is also sometimes just used for fun.

So, keep in mind, that this is just for fun. We're not actually trying to predict the future here! However, hopefully, you can use this article to learn a little bit more about your own personality and what you may want in your own life.

The heart line begins near the middle of your hand at the edge of your palm and ends toward the pinky finger.

Which heart line is yours?

Image: Higher Perspective

1. If this is your heart line, then you're the ambitious one.

This means that you're independent, intelligent, and have a lot of good qualities when it comes to judgment and making decisions. However, you may also have a selfish, materialistic outlook on life.

Try to focus on and use your good qualities to better your community and yourself.

2. If this is your heart line, then you're more considerate, kind, and trustworthy with people.

You tend to give away your heart a little too freely. It may take work, but it's important to know when to be guarded.

It's amazing to have such a big, kind heart, but you also don't want to let anyone take that big, kind heart of yours for granted.

3. If this is your heart line, then you tend to be content and confident in your love life.

And this applies regardless of whether you're single or in a relationship. You're happy and confident with where you stand either way.

4. If this is your heart line, then you're patient, caring, calm, warm-hearted and full of good intentions.

This line means that you're patient, caring, calm, warm-hearted and full of good intentions. You're also the charitable type.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.