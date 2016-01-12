Why Japanese Teens Are Licking Each Other's Eyeballs

The trend that swept Japan.

I have very sensitive eyes. I don't use an eyelash curler because I hate anything coming at my eye.

Eye doctor visits are challenging, especially when they measure the pressure within my eye with a warm puff of air. I practically jump out of my skin. When I get my eyebrows waxed, I close my eyes.

In other words, it's very unlikely that I would get on board with a trend that involves licking eyeballs. Yes, apparently teens in Japan are expressing their affection by licking their girlfriend's or boyfriend's eyeballs.

Have you ever heard anything so revolting in your life?

This eyeball licking fetish is also known as "Oculolinctus" and "worming," and is extremely dangerous to the eyes.

In an interview, San Diego ophthalmologist Dr. David Granet strongly cautioned against worming.

"Nothing good can come of this," he warned. "There are ridges on the tongue that can cause a corneal abrasion. And if a person hasn't washed out their mouth, they might put acid from citrus products or spices into the eye."

Other dangers from Oculolinctus include conjunctivitis (pinkeye), herpes and blindness.

There are certainly many other ways to show affection.

But the good news is that this may be more of a hoax than a trend.

Sure, there are people who have this fetish, but as far as widespread eyeball licking, probably not.

Here's the video, which isn't for the squeamish or anyone who with eye sensitivity. You know those videos where you want to look away but something compels you to watch it anyway? Well, this video isn't one of them — it's revolting.

I still haven't forgotten the image of a woman's eye getting slit open in the surrealistic film Un Chien Andalou that I saw in 7th grade. Now I have images of worming (even the name turns my stomach) to go along with it.

