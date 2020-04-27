The Top 5 Sexiest Nationalities, According To Science

Do you agree?

One day, the town where I live (Glendale, California) will have Kim Kardashian as its mayor. It doesn't matter that our mayor isn't elected by a general election — if Kim wants it, she'll probably get it.

You may wonder why in the world someone as successful and fabulous as Kim would want to be mayor of a town (ten minutes from downtown Los Angeles) anyway. I'm guessing it's because Glendale has the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia. There's even an entry in Urban Dictionary about it.

A study put out by travel dating website MissTravel found that the sexiest nationality for women is Armenian and for men, Irish.​ MissTravel surveyed its American users and found out this very important data.

Here are the top five sexiest nationalities for women, based on the preferences of 44,873 of American men.

1. Armenian, like the Kardashian sisters

2. Barbadian/Bajan, like Rihanna

3. American, like Carrie Underwood

5. English, like Kate Middleton

And here are the top five sexiest nationalities for men, based on the dating preferences of 66,309 American women.

1. Irish, like Jamie Dornan

2. Australian, like Chris and Liam Hemsworth

3. Pakistani, like Zayn Malik

4. American, like Nev Schulman

5. English, like Idris Elba

Kim Kardashian is hugely popular and beautiful, so it's no wonder Armenian women topped the list of the sexiest nationalities for women. And it also seems obvious that Irish guys (while lovely) got a boost from the very attractive Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 9, 2015 nd was updated with the latest information.