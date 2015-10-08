Watch As Average Men Experience The Excruciating Pain Of Childbirth

And you thought period cramps were bad.

How many times have we, as women, explained to men that they don't know real pain until they experience childbirth?

Well, now there are some men in the world who know what it feels like.

"The Try Guys" underwent electric stimulation of labor: that means they had electrodes attached to their abdomen to make their muscles contract and simulate the pains of labor.

"How painful can this be?" asked one of the guys before getting hooked up to the electrodes.

Answer: the most painful thing they've ever experienced.

The men started screaming in pain as the simulations slowly increased to mild. Yes, mild.

By the time they got to levels 4 and 5 (horrible and unbearable), they were screaming for an epidural to make it stop. The men couldn't withstand the pain.

The best line? "I love my mom. I'm sorry I did this to her ... I don't care who you are. Your mom is tougher than you."

You were brought into this world by a strong woman who endured pain — excruciating pain — so you could live.

Just think about that the next time you want to call a woman weak or tell her what to do with her body.

Nicole Weaver is a love and entertainment writer.