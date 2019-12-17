The Words You Use Every Day Can Reveal Your True Personality Type

Are you a quick-witted Hemmingway or a long-winded Dickens?

Are you a cunning linguist? Maybe you're a stickler for proper grammar. Maybe you commit so many typos that people think you're drunk texting ... even when you're sober.

Science says the words we use have a lot to say about our personalities. You've got two sides of the spectrum: voracious readers with an extended vocabulary, and the person who can't go two words without saying "Ummm, like, you know."  

So what does that say about who you are? Find out where you stand and take the quiz below:

 
