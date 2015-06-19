The Weird Way Your Birth Season Affects Your General Life Mood

Photo: Getty 
The Weird Way Your Birth Season Affects Your General Life Mood
Contributor
Self
June 19, 2015

Look to the stars.

For a long time, astrology lovers have believed that their zodiac signs determine everything from their assertiveness to their likelihood of being successful later in life. 

Recently, a lot more research has also come out surrounding the effects that your birth month has on your health.

Well, now we have one more thing to add to the growing list.

A recent study from Semmelweis University reveals that there is a direct correlation between your birth month, your mood and overall personality

Associate professor Xenia Gonda surveyed 366 students in order to split them up based on their birth month, season.

She then separated the students into four distinct personality types: temperamental, energetic/happy, calm and depressed. 

She discovered that "it seems that when you are born may increase or decrease your chance of developing certain mood disorder.

The Atlantic broke down each temperament hereThe results of her survey are as follows:

If you were born in the summer...

Labeled as the cyclothymic temperament, you're more likely to experience mood swings. Ironically, you are also more positive than any other season.

If you were born in the winter... 

You're calmer and more relaxed than the other birthday months. The downside to this is that you may be more depressed.

RELATED: What Your Birth Order Says About Your Love Life

If you were born in the fall... 

You're generally happier than those born during the winter months.

If you were born in the spring...

Known as the hyperthymic temperament, you're exuberant, extremely positive and cheerful.

RELATED: Find Out If You're Passive Or Assertive, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

RELATED: 5 Brutal Truths About Loving A Cancer (As Written By A Cancer)

Cassandra Rose is a love and entertainment writer. 

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 9, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.
Author
Contributor