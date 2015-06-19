The Weird Way Your Birth Season Affects Your General Life Mood

Look to the stars.

For a long time, astrology lovers have believed that their zodiac signs determine everything from their assertiveness to their likelihood of being successful later in life.

Recently, a lot more research has also come out surrounding the effects that your birth month has on your health.

Well, now we have one more thing to add to the growing list.

A recent study from Semmelweis University reveals that there is a direct correlation between your birth month, your mood and overall personality.

Associate professor Xenia Gonda surveyed 366 students in order to split them up based on their birth month, season.

She then separated the students into four distinct personality types: temperamental, energetic/happy, calm and depressed.

She discovered that "it seems that when you are born may increase or decrease your chance of developing certain mood disorder."

The Atlantic broke down each temperament here. The results of her survey are as follows:

If you were born in the summer...

Labeled as the cyclothymic temperament, you're more likely to experience mood swings. Ironically, you are also more positive than any other season.

If you were born in the winter...

You're calmer and more relaxed than the other birthday months. The downside to this is that you may be more depressed.

If you were born in the fall...

You're generally happier than those born during the winter months.

If you were born in the spring...

Known as the hyperthymic temperament, you're exuberant, extremely positive and cheerful.