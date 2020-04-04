How To Get Someone To Stop Texting You Immediately With One Reply

Brilliant.

Is there anything more annoying than someone who keeps texting you, even when you don't respond? With texts, you can't just do the universally accepted, "My reception is fading. I can't hear you," and then give an Oscar-worthy performance as a person dealing with failed reception.

You can make as much made-up static and dropped-call distress as possible, and if you're the Meryl Streep of horrible static, you might throw out a few random words between the garbled sounds.

Enough with the "I don't have a signal" calls — eventually, your caller will get frustrated and stop calling you.

Unfortunately, there's no such thing as text static, and you can't just hang up on an annoying texter.

You can try to pretend that your phone was lost/stolen, and text that to your over-texter. But they might decide that they don't care who gets their messages and continue to send them.

You then might decide to give it right back to your texter and bombard them with images of cats. But, with your luck, they'd return the favor and text hundreds of cat pictures back to you, making every day Caturday.

How can you stop the texting madness, and prevent yourself from getting a text overdose?

You can ignore the over-texter, and maybe they'll eventually stop. If you never respond to their texts, they might take the hint... or your tactic could backfire if they decide they actually enjoy texting you more if it annoys you.

In 2015, comedy duo, Tripp and Tyler, came up with a great way to get rid of unwanted texters — make them think they're being charged. That's one thing that no one, no matter how desperately they want to text you, wants.

Tripp and Tyler suggest that when you want to discourage someone from texting, send this message: SMS: SERVICE ERROR 305: Message delivery failed. Further messages will be charged to your account.

You may have to send it a few times for them to get the message, but after a while, they'll hopefully get it and stop tormenting you.

If the prospect of being charged cash money doesn't stop them, you need to call your cell phone provider and ask them to block him/her. Blocking was created for this exact situation.

After you've blocked their number, if they continue to harass you by using another number to text you, take legal action and get a restraining order. A no contact restraining order prevents them from texting you, or they will suffer severe consequences.

Everybody knows that "What's up?" or "You there?" 70 times in a row isn't worth jail time.

And if you're looking for more content from Tripp and Tyler, their YouTube channel (where they currently have over 200,000 subscribers) is full of great videos. One video, in particular, is really relevant right now.

The 2015 video entitled “A Video Conference Call in Real Life” shows what an annoyance that video conference technology can be.

Of course, now that so many people are actually video conferencing from home, it's super relatable. Plus, it's a funny watch if you're looking for a few minutes during your day just to escape all the current craziness in the world.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 17, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.