Who Is Nikkietutorials' Fiancé? Everything To Know About Dylan Drossaers

Her ring is gorgeous!

Popular beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials — real name Nikkie De Jager — got engaged to her boyfriend Dylan Drossaers during a romantic trip to Italy in August 2019.

Nikkie took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and captioned the photo of Drossaers hugging her simply: “YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES" while showing off her bling. Speaking of that bling, it is serious!

On January 13th, Nikkie released a YouTube video where she came out as transgender. And her fans couldn't be happier for her!

Who is NikkieTutorial's fiancé, Dylan Drossaers?

Here are all the details about the YouTube star's future husband, her recent "I'm Coming Out" video, and what that means for their future together.

First of all, her ring is beautiful.

We know, we know, the guy is more important than the bling — but this bling reveals what a guy he is! Nikkie has ring pics all over her Instagram Stories and we can see why — it's an amazing piece of hardware.

Instead of the traditional single diamond band, Drossaers opted for a whole bunch of diamonds. Nikkie's ring is a band covered entirely in two rows of small diamond hearts. It is stunning. Her ring is everything, really!

Who is Dylan Drossaers?

Nikki and Drossaers have been dating for about a year. They went Instagram official in January 2019 with a sweet pic that Nikkie captioned, "The biggest 2018 hit that wasn’t included in my new video yesterday... meet the guy that has changed my life!"

Nikkie's younger brother Mikai died in May 2018 after a battle with cancer. It looks like Drossaers showed up in Nikkie's life at just the right time.

Her fans were thrilled for her engagement.

Nikkie's die-hard fans were thrilled she chose to share her special news on her social media. The longtime YouTube and Instagram star has always been very, very private about her personal life.

She keeps her videos and social media all about her brand, and she almost never posts about Drossaers or their relationship. She hasn't ever tagged his social media accounts. We don't know if he has any.

She's been making YouTube videos since she was a teenager.

Nikkie first started uploading videos to YouTube in 2008 when she was 14. She was home sick watching The Hills on MTV and was inspired by Lauren Conrad's makeup. She started looking for tutorials on YouTube to recreate Conrad's look and then was inspired to start making her own.

In 2017, Forbes named Nikkie one of the top 10 beauty influencers of the year. That same year she won the "YouTube Guru" award at the Shorty Awards, and the "Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star" at the Teen Choice Awards.

Beauty influencers congratulated her.

Nikkie's fellow beauty influencers were over the moon excited for their girl. Manny MUA said, "Omg. Congrats Nikkie! Wow." Carlie Bybel chimed in, "Congrats baby!!!!!! So amazing!!!!" Beyoncé's go-to makeup artist Sir John said, "Omgggggggggg." How exciting!

Will Nikkie do her own wedding makeup?

What we really want to know is if Nikkie is going to do her own makeup for her wedding, and if she will experiment with looks in her videos and share them with us. She will look gorgeous, at least that's one thing we know for sure.

She even had Drossaers do her makeup, and by the looks of it, he didn't do too bad.

Nikkie recently came out as transgender.

And so far, fans, fellow YouTubers, and even Dutch politicians have expressed their support.

Nikkie also posted a series of Instagram Stories, explaining that she didn't expect such a positive response. She even posted a screen shot of all the comments she's received from celebrities and makeup brands, including Ariana Grande, Sephora, and MAC.

"What happened last night is something I never, never even would dare to dream about... the incredible amount of love and support and warmth means so much to me. Just... thank you," she said in her Stories.

They're delaying the wedding.

In a recent YouTube video, Nikkie explained that due to coronavirus, they'll be postponing their wedding. In the video, Nikkie said, "We decided to postpone our wedding. Because of that b**** 'Rona, outside, messing up the world."

However, she reassured fans that they're still getting married, but will not be having the ceremony this year as they had originally planned to.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on August 7, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.