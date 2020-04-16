Whoa! Nearly 1/3 Of Americans Are Addicted To This

Yikes. Time to lay off.

Well, America, it's time to face it: you have a drinking problem.

According to a 2018 study published in JAMA Psychiatry, one-third of American adults have a drinking problem — and many of them aren't doing much about it.

Only 19.8 percent of these people get treatment.

The study came to these conclusions after conducting 36,000 interviews with people who took the 2012-2013 National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions III.

Researchers then looked into the participants' alcohol use, drug use, and psychiatric conditions.

In the end, 14 percent of adults had all the signs of an alcohol use disorder due to their actions in the past year.

Overall, 29.1 percent had signs of an alcohol use disorder at some point in their lives — and only 19.8 percent actually sought treatment.

But what exactly is an "alcohol use disorder?"

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, it includes things like drinking more than you intended, craving alcohol, getting to the point where your drinking affects your relationships, and more.

There are 11 questions you can answer for yourself to see if you meet the criteria.

Sadly, this is probably only growing. Researchers saw a growth of people with this disorder over the past decade.

The study says it's specifically hitting men, young people, white people, Native American people, and people who have never been married or have been previously married.

Hopefully, this research leads to more people becoming aware of the signs and seeking help.

Nicole Weaver is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 26, 2018and was updated with the latest information.