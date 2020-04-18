Woman in 10-Week Coma Gives Birth While Still Unconscious

A bittersweet moment for one little family.

For Melissa Carleton, expectant motherhood was a joyous thing. She had wanted a baby for years, according to her family, and she was overjoyed when she learned she was pregnant in 2013. Her life was full of love.

Her father, John Farrell, said, "She's wanted to have a child for years. Today, I can't begin to tell you how happy we are. It's indescribable." Unfortunately, bad news followed in her second trimester.

Doctors discovered a brain tumor that, though benign, was affecting Carleton's ability to walk more than a short distance.

Carleton and her husband, Brian Lande had originally planned to wait until after the birth of their child to have it surgically removed, but her body had other ideas.

In March 2014, Carleton experienced a seizure that necessitated rushing her to the hospital for immediate surgery. She was then put in a coma.

Carleton's case wasn't what one traditionally thinks of when the word "coma" comes into play. She had been able to open her eyes and squeeze her family's hands, but she was unable to completely wake up.

Doctors stated that the coma was a result of the seizure, and not the tumor or surgery.

Her father recalled one sweet moment prior to her caesarian section saying, "In a few tender moments, she reached out to Brian, took his cheek, pulled his cheek down to her face and held it there. It was the first time she had hugged Brian since this trauma happened."

Their baby boy was born via C-section in May 2014, and it was reported that the little one was doing well. Once Carleton had recovered from her C-section, she was going to be transferred to a rehab facility, where doctors were hopeful that she would be able to fully wake up.

Her husband started a campaign to raise funds for his wife's steep medical bills. However, it was reported in 2015 that Carleton had woken up and was at home. She had to undergo intense amounts of physical and speech therapy, since the seizure had left her disabled.

But Lande had said that she still recognized him and their child, and her parents and had even figured out ways to communicate with them.

“Yesterday, she said ‘I love you’ to West for the first time. Her mother and I were there, and her mother was holding West and telling him, ‘Tell Mama I love you,’ and Melissa suddenly said, ‘I love you.’ She has persisted in surprising me.”

Sadly, Carleton passed away in March 2020. Her family wrote a long tribute to her on her Facebook page, which you can read below.

May she rest in peace.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on April 14, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.