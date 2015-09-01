The Beautiful Reason This Stunning C-Section Scar Photo Went Viral

Wear your scar proudly.

There are times when, although a woman has planned on giving birth the natural way, she ends up having a C-section; other times, the C-section is planned.

Whether it's scheduled or an emergency, C-sections can be terrifying for everyone, especially the mom.

They take a long time to recover from, both physically and emotionally. And you always have a long scar across your lower abdomen to remind you.

In 2015, a post C-section photograph threatened to break the internet.

Helen Carmina was photographing a client, when the very pregnant mother-to-be mentioned how scared she was of having a C-section.

"[The client] was telling me how terrified she was of having a C-section," Carmina said on a Facebook post.

"Well, last week, she went into labor but had to have an emergency C-section after complications. She asked me to come over this morning and shoot this particular image as her worst nightmare proved to be what saved her and her child's lives."

This is the stunningly beautiful and emotionally raw photo:

Carmina posted the photo to Facebook and it took off.

According to her Facebook page, the photo was seen around the world by nearly 15 million people and was featured on hundreds of media sites.

Many people loved it and said that it was beautiful, uplifting and powerful.

Even Ashton Kutcher shared it and said, "How powerful." However, there are (and continues to be) others who don't like the picture, and call it a disgrace. They've also sent Carmina a number of nasty messages.

And then, Facebook deemed the image unsuitable and took the picture down without explanation.

Carmina is fighting it and has already put the photo back up, writing, "If this image has had a positive effect on you, no matter how big or small, please repost with #FBStopCensoringMotherhood."

Something can upset you, and still be beautiful and important for the world to see.

"For people who dislike the image, just take a moment to consider the thousands of people around the world this image has helped," said Carmina.

We all have scars. Shouldn't we try to celebrate them, rather than make them disappear?

Carmina sums it up best: "It's not even about the image anymore; it's about living in a world where it's OK to support others and not feel alone, to see beauty in something simple, natural, and innocent..."

"...Whether it's breastfeeding, bumps, birth, or natural post baby bodies. I want people to embrace their differences and be proud, because we are what makes this world beautiful."