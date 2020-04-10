How To Live Stream Andrea Bocelli’s Easter Concert

The date and time, live from the Duomo.

During these uncertain and trying times, music has served many purposes for many of us. But for those of us that are stuck in quarantine, music has been the greatest salvo of all, and many of today's hottest entertainers have certainly delivered the goods for us and made the days a little easier and more entertaining.

One such legend, Andrea Bocelli, is giving devoted opera fans a special treat on Easter Sunday: a live concert broadcast from an (empty) Duomo Cathedral in Italy.

Here's how to stream Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert:

But first: Who is Andrea Bocelli?

An Italian singer, songwriter, and opera star, Andrea Bocelli has sold more than 15 million copies of his records. He is perhaps best known for his hit song "Con Te Partiro," on which he duetted with Sarah Brightman. He is considered one of the world's most famous tenors.

The name of the Easter Sunday concert is "Music for Hope."

Bocelli said that he decided to name his upcoming Easter Sunday concert "Music for Hope" because he feels that music can become a prayer. "When music can become a prayer, I think it’s the most noble way to sing. I’m a singer, and my best way to pray for my country, for the people suffering at this moment, is to sing," the tenor said, who added that he will be singing some religious favorites, as well as some operettas.

Like many of us, Bocelli has been stuck in quarantine in his native Italy.

Thanks to Coronavirus (COVID-19), many of us are in isolation in our homes, and Bocelli is no different. However, he said he's trying to keep his spirits as high as possible. "I’m here in my house in Tuscany, trying to spend my time in the most intelligent way, but it’s not so easy. I have the privilege to be in my house with all my family all together in a beautiful place," he said.

Representatives of Il Duomo are thrilled about the concert.

“Our ‘Hallelujah’ is an invitation that we placed in the ark forty days ago and that the flood, which has overwhelmed us all, almost made us forget the joy of expressing it on the day of Easter. The voice and word of Andrea Bocelli reminds us that the reason for our hope does not come from us but it is a gift that comes from God. This is what it means to promote, from our Duomo — the home of the people of Milan — and through the voice of Bocelli, the confidence that the Spirit of the Risen Crucifix will help us shape the days granted to us in the Kingdom of the One who wanted a new humanity, united and fraternal," said Monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo, Archpriest of the Duomo of Milan, about the Bocelli concert.

Andrea Bocelli Easter concert 2020 time

What time is Andrea bocelli concert? The Music for Hope Concert featuring Andrea Bocelli will air on April 12, 2020, which is Easter Sunday for many devout Roman & Irish Catholics. The airing will be at 10:00 a.m. Los Angeles time, 1:00 p.m. New York time, 6:00 p.m. UK time, and 7:00 p.m. CET time.

How can you live-stream the Andrea Bocelli Easter Sunday concert?

The Andrea Bocelli Easter Sunday concert live-stream will air on YouTube. Click this link on the date and time of your location to watch the concert. You can also select "set reminder" on the link to have a pop-up come on your computer or smartphone when the concert begins to air.

